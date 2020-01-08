Pliant® Technologies’ MicroCom M Now Shipping

AUBURN, AL, JANUARY 8, 2020 — MicroCom M, the new cost-effective digital wireless intercom system from Pliant Technologies, is now shipping. MicroCom M, available in 900MHz (where legal) and 2.4GHz frequency bands, offers a dependable communications solution where a small, yet robust intercom system needs to be deployed. MicroCom M provides single channel, full-duplex, multi-user intercom for applications where high-quality audio, excellent range, and low-cost are essential.

Providing quality communications at an attractive price point, MicroCom M is a compact, economical system that features 10-hour lithium ion battery operation and has the ability to have up to five full-duplex users. The system is simple to operate and provides unlimited listener capability in addition to duplex users, all without the need for a base station. In addition, up to four different MicroCom M systems can be deployed in the same area at the same time. Its RF technology is based on an encrypted Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) transmission that ensures secure connectivity along with reliable communications.

The system features small, water-resistant, lightweight beltpacks and provides excellent sound quality, ease-of-use and long-life battery operation, making MicroCom M ideal for virtually any event or production. While intended for professional use, the system is very simple to set-up and user-friendly, which is an added benefit for a facility or event that is working with less-technical staff and volunteers.

“MicroCom M offers exceptional sound and range compared to most other intercom systems at this price point, providing more features and enhanced performance for users,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “MicroCom M delivers the performance users want with a price tag that is budget-friendly, and we are excited for our customers to have access to this new, groundbreaking intercom system.”

MicroCom M is a compact wireless intercom solution that is ideal for single event rooms, stage productions, houses of worship, corporate events, schools, and a wide array of other applications that require an affordable intercom system. Included in the wide variety of available headset options, Pliant’s series of SmartBoom headsets has now been expanded to include versions for use with MicroCom M beltpacks. For those applications where budget and quality are critical, MicroCom M, paired with a SmartBoom headset, is an extremely effective solution.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

Join Us:

www.facebook.com/plianttechnologies

www.twitter.com/4pliant

www.vimeo.com/4pliant

www.instagram.com/pliant technologies