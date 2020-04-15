Pliant Technologies’ Hosts Technical Presentation With practicalshowtech.com

WHAT:

Pliant Technologies is hosting a virtual technical presentation in cooperation with Practical Show Tech. This will be a 2-hour interactive session where coms experts from Pliant will discuss the fundamental technologies behind its CrewCom and MicroCom digital wireless intercom product ranges, as well as provide a virtual overview of its latest offerings. These include Pliant’s CrewCom with updated V1.8 firmware, and new MicroCom XR. Attendees can post questions during the live presentation, which will be moderated by industry coms expert Peter Erskine.

WHO:

Practical Show Tech is a live webcast that focuses on intercoms, RF, and audio. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, Practical Show Tech is practicing social distancing by sharing their knowledge of live show production through a series of virtual webcasts.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 16 from 4 to 6 pm (EDT).

WHERE:

While the event is provided free of charge, please reserve your spot by registering here.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.