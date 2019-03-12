Pliant® Technologies’ Features Latest CrewCom® Wireless Intercom System at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 12, 2019 — Pliant Technologies is showcasing the latest updates to its CrewCom wireless intercom system along with its newly enhanced SmartBoom LITE Headset, Drop-in Charger, Fiber Hub and the new FlexLR connector at NAB 2019 (Booth C8548). The newly released CrewCom firmware update includes numerous system improvements as well as the incorporation of new Oceania 900MHz models.

The newly enhanced SmartBoom LITE Headset (PHS-SB11L) features an improved dynamic noise-canceling microphone with wider frequency response, increased sensitivity, an enhanced speaker with wider frequency response, reduced distortion and an updated foam ear pad for added stability and comfort. The Drop-in Charger (PBT-RC-66) allows six Radio Packs (RPs) plus six additional batteries to charge in the same device for more effective battery management on location.

The CrewCom Fiber Hub (CHB-8F) expands system capabilities for a more efficient system deployment by allowing up to eight fiber connections using standard SFP-based connectivity supplied with single mode fiber ports along with a single RJ-45 copper port to interface to existing CrewNet connections. The addition of a new compact FleXLR gender adapter gives users the flexibility to connect headsets to devices with non-matching 4- and 5-pin XLRs, such as CrewCom radio packs or control units, while also .

“CrewCom is constantly evolving to meet the demands of production environments and the constantly changing RF landscapes worldwide,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “At NAB this year, we are showcasing several updates and additions to the system that will further enhance the overall capability of CrewCom systems in a number of areas, from updated headsets to more efficient charging of our RPs.”

The revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production. Even the most basic CrewCom wireless intercom system offers full features at an exceptional value. CrewCom’s distributed architecture design provides the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the complexity, cost, or limitations of either system. This groundbreaking approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application — from simple solutions to extensive facility-wide designs.

Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform. CrewCom wireless products give the ability to easily put dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing productions.

CrewCom’s CrewNetproprietary network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or above) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range. CrewCom offers the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex RPs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, unparalleled range, and scalability for a variety of broadcast, live sound, installation, and industrial projects.

