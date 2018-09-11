PLIANT® TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NEW ZEALAND

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 — NAS Solutions is continuing its expansion into New Zealand and is bringing its full array of brand offerings along for the ride. Included among these is Pliant Technologies, which began working with the distributor through its Australian offices late last year.

“Pliant Technologies is a really great fit for what we do in the marketplace and in relation to our other brands,” says Shane Bailey, managing director of NAS Solutions, which recently sold its first Pliant wireless intercom system to a new performing arts center, Karratha Performing Arts Centre. “Since our first introduction to the brand, we were immediately drawn to its products and technology. Pliant’s CrewCom wireless intercom system is a great offering for our customers, as the audio quality and RF options especially piques their interests.”

NAS Solutions distributes the full Pliant product line including its CrewCom wireless intercom and SmartBoom series headsets, which features the latest model of the SmartBoom LITE headset (PHS-SBL11) that has enhancements to overall audio quality. Along with NAS’ expansion into New Zealand, Pliant Technologies will continue to be offered as a complement to NAS Solutions’ existing brands, such as Ashly, d&b audiotechnik, K-array and Midas.

“We are excited to be part of NAS Solutions’ growth into new markets and territories,” says Gary Rosen, global sales manager for Pliant Technologies. “We expect significant success for both companies as a result of the expansion. NAS focuses on productivity, efficiency, customer satisfaction, and response times, which are ideal qualities for a distributor. Through NAS, we know that our innovative intercom solutions will reach a wider array of customers in the South Pacific region.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

