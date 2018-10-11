PLIANT® TECHNOLOGIES DISPLAYS V1.2 UPDATES TO CrewCom® WIRELESS INTERCOM SYSTEM AT NAB NY

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 11, 2018 — Pliant Technologies recently released v1.2 updates to its CrewCom wireless intercom system, which will be on display for the first time at NAB NY (Booth N846). The newest firmware incorporates improved ease of system configuration, improved RF range, and enhanced audio quality. Pliant has also introduced the system’s new Fiber Hub for a more efficient system deployment. The Fiber Hub (CHB-8F) expands system capabilities by allowing up to eight fiber connections using standard SFP-based single mode fiber ports along with a single RJ-45 copper port for interface to existing CrewNet connections. Pliant will also be showcasing its new SmartBoom LITE headset (PHS-SBL11), which has also been updated with overall enhancements to the audio quality.

“As a company, Pliant prides itself on providing its customers with the most innovative and intuitive technology, which can help make their jobs easier and the productions they work on even more streamlined,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “We will continue to evolve our CrewCom wireless intercom system to address the needs of both new and existing customers. Currently, CrewCom is deployed in some of the most demanding live production environments and the positive feedback and user input we have received is extremely beneficial as we continue to update our system’s ease of use and deployment.”

CrewCom offers the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, unparalleled range, and scalability for a variety of broadcast, live sound, installation, and industrial projects. The system’s reliability and award-winning ergonomic radio pack design has been proven in use during award shows, sporting events, broadcasts, and live productions. Production crews of all sizes can easily and quickly deploy the system to connect more people in more places.

Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform. CrewCom wireless products give the ability to easily put dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing productions and industry professionals.

The revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production. Even the most basic CrewCom wireless intercom system offers full features at an exceptional value. CrewCom’s distributed architecture design provides the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the cost or limitations of either system. This groundbreaking approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application—from simple solutions to extensive designs.

CrewCom’s innovative graphical user interface software, CrewWare will also be demonstrated at NAB NY. It provides comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring of all system components. These software tools further enhance the overall systems ease-of-use and flexibility for productions of any size. CrewCom’s CrewNetproprietary network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or above) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

