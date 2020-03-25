NUGEN’s Surround Mix is Essential to Audio Post-Production for Today’s Evolving Media

LEEDS, UK, MARCH 25, 2020 – NUGEN Audio’s Surround Suite offers a complete set of tools for upmixing, downmixing and multi-channel sound reshaping for the production market. Featuring the company’s Halo Downmix, Halo Upmix, ISL True Peak limiter and SEQ-S match and morph EQ software, NUGEN’s Surround Suite is perfect for both movie and television productions.

“We take pride in tailoring our products to the specific needs of audio professionals working in TV and film, enabling them to accomplish their full creative vision in a time- and results-oriented manner,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “Surround Suite delivers all the control necessary to define, enhance and fine-tune a surround mix. As a result, it gives users access to precise and tweakable downmixing (Halo Downmix) and coherent and natural upmixing, from stereo to 5.1 and 7.1 (Halo Upmix). They can also take advantage of the suite’s True Peak limiting (ISL) and linear phase EQ (SEQ-S).”

NUGEN’s Surround Suite offers full access to surround balances, clear visual feedback and individual surround channel access. The toolkit also allows users to regulate low frequency content and fine-tune surround mixes, without the possibility of phase warping.

Included among the NUGEN Surround Suite is Halo Downmix, which complements any post-production workflow. Using precise surround control, mix monitoring and versatile downmix balancing, Downmix helps to accelerate productivity on surround mixes. Typically considered the final piece of a production workflow, Halo Downmix allows users to easily deliver projects in both stereo and surround formats without compromise.

Somewhat of a ‘parent’ software to Downmix, NUGEN’s Halo Upmix is also included in the Surround Suite. With unique center-channel management and switchable dialog extraction, Upmix is perfect for everything from archive restoration and TV, through 7.1 feature films. With surround delivery requirement becoming increasingly common, Halo Upmix offers an indispensable tool for Dolby Atmos, Aura 3D and Ambisonic productions. A 3D immersive audio option is also available.

Also included as one of the software suite’s plug-ins is the ISL True Peak limiter. This tool provides TPlim control, which automatically adjusts transfer curve parameters for minimally invasive brick wall protection. With NUGEN’s ISL, there’s no need to second-guess your sample-peak limiter or deliberately increase headroom to avoid a downstream problem. Instead, the software eliminates the risk of distortion from downstream codec conversions or inter-sample clip reconstruction errors, allowing users to edit to the standards of today’s OTT/streaming services.

Lastly, with the SEQ-S plug-in, users can spline match and morph independent EQ transitions. This includes dynamic and static pass filter effects; seamless transitions between differing environments; and creative morphs and tempo-locked effects. Beyond traditional EQ, SEQ-S can be used to capture the flavor of a source audio and transfer it to a new piece – making it perfect for restoration and harmonization work or to unify different takes or microphone positions, among other things.

For more information and to purchase these plug-ins, please visit nugenaudio.com.