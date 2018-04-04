NUGEN Audio Introduces New Halo Downmix 3D Immersive Extension at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2018 - NUGEN Audio is unveiling a new extension for Halo Downmix, a highly creative solution for precise downmixing of feature-film and 5.1 mixes to stereo, at NAB 2018 (Booth SL8230). NUGEN Audio is also featuring updates for its Halo line, its recently released Dolby E extension module for the AMB Audio Management Batch Processor and its loudness plug-in solutions throughout the show.

New: Halo Downmix 3D Immersive Extension and Additional Functionality

Halo Downmix is a highly creative solution for precise downmixing of feature-film and 5.1 mixes to stereo, delivering accurate downmixes that are no longer limited to typical in-the-box, coefficient-based processes. It allows for unprecedented adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing and direct vs. ambient sound balance.

At this year's NAB, NUGEN Audio is releasing an optional 3D Immersive Extension, which adds capability for downmixing 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos bed tracks to 7.1, 5.1 and stereo.

Along with the 3D Immersive Extension, all versions of Halo Downmix have been updated to introduce greater control over the center channel energy placement when downmixing to channel counts above stereo. This new center channel divergence control enables precise handling of the amount of center channel spread into the left and right channels in the downmix. This is a versatile way to either directly translate the center channel energy or move it into the left and right channels by choosing a degree of phantom center.

"We are delighted to offer this expansion to our Halo line-up at NAB this year," says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Halo Downmix is already well established as a powerful solution for accurately and easily delivering an original surround mix in stereo. Now we're adding the ability to downmix and balance 7.1.2 content, it's ideal for re-purposing, re-balancing and auditioning an even wider range of audio."

New: Dolby E Functionality for AMB Audio Batch Processor

For the first time at NAB, NUGEN Audio will be showing the newly released Dolby E Module for the AMB Audio Management Batch Processor.

AMB enables post-production facilities to accelerate workflows significantly and reduce delivery times for a range of different tasks, such as loudness correction, dynamics adaptation and upmixing. AMB offers best-in-class processing speed, and for greater scalability, both Queue Expansion and Thread Expansion modules are available. The new Dolby E Module allows AMB to natively process Dolby E files and is now available in addition to existing modules for processing MXF and ProRes files.

Halo Upmix

NUGEN Audio will also be featured in the Avid Booth (Booth SU801), where 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos compatible audio tracks and Ambisonic outputs will be on display in Pro Tools and Avid demo artists will showcase Halo Upmix support. The latest upgrade for Halo Upmix allows first, second and third order Ambisonic output and support for AmbiX and FuMa formats.

Loudness Toolkit 2

Additionally, NUGEN Audio's industry standard loudness NLE plug-in toolkit for editing and correcting audio for today's international loudness standards will be on hand in the booth.

Information about the Halo Downmix 3D Immersive Extension, along with the complete NUGEN Audio product family, is available at www.nugenaudio.com. For all other inquiries, please email info@nugenaudio.com.

