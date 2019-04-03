NUGEN Audio Brings Netflix-Compliant Solutions to NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 3, 2019 – NUGEN Audio will be displaying its latest updates to its Loudness Toolkit and Halo Downmix, enabling its customers to more easily provide Netflix-ready content, at NAB 2019 (Booth SL8330). These essential plug-ins are designed for content creators working on audio that is being delivered to Netflix, as well as those working on audio for any other avenue in broadcast or film.

The latest Loudness Toolkit 2.8 includes support of Netflix’s Audio Mix Specifications and Best Practices document. Loudness Toolkit 2.8 provides an updated loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA as well as an added flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures. It includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick fix tool, supports native 7.1.2 audio processing and loudness parameters for advanced loudness control and dialog consistency. The enhanced toolkit also now includes the DynApt extension.

The new version of Halo Downmix features new ranges for downmix coefficients, and a Netflix preset, in addition to new LFE enabled control and LFE filter cutoff control. Halo Downmix is a highly creative solution for precise downmixing of feature film and 5.1 mixes to stereo, delivering accurate downmixes that are no longer limited to typical in-the-box processes. It allows for unprecedented adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing and direct vs. ambient sound balance. NUGEN Audio also offers an optional 3D Immersive Extension, which adds capability for downmixing 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos bed tracks to 7.1, 5.1 and stereo.

“It is always inspiring to speak with customers at tradeshows and hear about how the software we've created has enabled them to accomplish their full creative vision,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We look forward to demonstrating these latest updates to our loudness and surround plug-ins at NAB this year, and illustrate how our solutions can make any project more efficient, especially on such a growing platform as Netflix.”

For more information and to purchase these plug-ins, please visit nugenaudio.com.

