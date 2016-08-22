NewTek Ships TalkShow VS 4000 Multi-Channel Video Calling System

SAN ANTONIO, August 22, 2016––NewTek™ today began shipping NewTek TalkShow VS 4000, the professional, multi-channel video calling production system for both SDI and IP workflows, designed exclusively for conducting multiple live, production-ready Skype video calls simultaneously. NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 integrates multi-channel video calling to enable instant connection and live interaction online via Skype to facilitate compelling conversation and in-depth discussion between multiple remote guests in real time regardless of location. TalkShow VS 4000 takes advantage of Skype TX 4 from Microsoft. More flexible and scalable than its predecessor, Skype TX 4 offers broadcasters and media partners the ability to integrate multiple studio-grade Skype video calls into a broadcast workflow.

“NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 can handle up to four remote video guests simultaneously or in sequence using SDI or IP workflows,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “This allows broadcasters and media organizations to integrate Skype video calls with any combination of contacts they can reach online, for live conversation, expert analysis, and real-time commentary—in distraction-free, broadcast-quality HD.”

TalkShow VS 4000 is a facility-class, 1RU rack mountable hardware unit with 4-in, 4-out industry-standard I/O for integration into SDI workflows and IP video workflows via NDI™, NewTek’s groundbreaking Network Device Interface technology. It features standalone call control and production control interfaces for independent call management and technical configuration. Comprehensive, behind-the-scenes video, audio, communication and monitoring capabilities are included.

Skype TX 4 is optimized to minimize distractions so producers can focus on great interviews with clean, full-resolution HD video. TalkShow VS 4000 adds functionality comparable to what professional broadcasters are familiar and comfortable with like proc amp, white balance, advanced color configuration and automatic color correction, gain, graphic equalizer, compressor/limiter and noise gate controls.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 is available now for $7,995 USMSRP. International pricing may vary.

For more information on all NewTek products, please visit www.newtek.com.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

