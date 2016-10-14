New Quantum Tape Platform Delivers Best-in-Class Storage Efficiency and Density for Long-Term Content Protection and Preservation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 12, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. today announced a new Scalar(R) tape storage platform and three products based on that platform: Scalar i3, Scalar i6 and the StorNext AEL6 appliance. These new Scalar intelligent tape libraries enable users to manage massive and growing numbers of files by providing the most efficient and highest-density storage with the infinite scalability ideal for long-term content protection and preservation.

Enabling the Future of Media Content Protection and Preservation

Media facilities today must manage and store both legacy content and new content from an ever-greater number of sources in increasingly data-intensive formats. In addition, according to analyst firm Coughlin Associates, more than 60 exabytes of new storage will be required for archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2020.

Designed to help users address this future, Quantum's Scalar i3, Scalar i6 and StorNext AEL6 appliance deliver exceptional density that both reduces the overall storage footprint -- in turn reducing facilities' power and cooling requirements -- and affords users greater flexibility in keeping more content for a longer period of time. Other features contributing to the new Scalar platform's efficiency include:

* Quantum's iLayer(TM) proactive diagnostics resolve issues before they affect operations, to maximize library uptime and minimize operational expenses.

* Embedded compute capabilities eliminate the need for external application servers.

* Policy-based data integrity checking -- with the ability to move data off suspect tapes -- and in-library active vaulting enable the storage of petabytes of data reliably and cost-effectively for years.

* New enhancements -- such as all-new HTTP-based interface; automated setup, configuration and management tasks via web services; an intuitive, swipe-based local user interface design; and interaction via mobile devices -- provide a better user experience.

Scalar i3

Supporting up to 3PB in 12U of rack space, the system scales easily along with business growth. Wizard-based setup simplifies installation, and self-monitoring functions ease ongoing maintenance requirements while enhancing reliability.

Scalar i6

Scalar i6 stores more than 12PB in a single rack, the industry's highest density for LTO tape libraries. Equipped with Extended Data Lifecycle Management (EDLM), the system prevents data integrity issues from growing and affecting the availability of media. Users can simply set a tape-scanning policy and rely on the system to identify degraded tape conditions and subsequently trigger both the movement of files to a new tape and the updating of metadata. In addition, the system's Active Vault feature allows cold data to be vaulted inside the library at an even lower cost-per-GB, minimizing cartridge handling while improving security and access to vaulted content.

StorNext AEL6

The StorNext AEL6 appliance combines the Scalar i6 library with Quantum's StorNext(R) data management software, enhancing the StorNext AEL line of purpose-built, archive storage appliances for media workflows. Intelligent policy-based tiering gives users transparent file system access to all data stored on tape, and self-healing with automatic migration capabilities ensures the ongoing accessibility of content. Like all StorNext AEL appliances, the StorNext AEL6 is available with unique slot-based licensing that facilitates incremental and immediate scaling of the system to accommodate business growth.



Supporting Quote

Dave Frederick, Senior Director of Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"The industry-leading density and advanced features of our new Scalar and StorNext AEL tape archives make it easier and more cost-effective for media companies to hold onto more content -- content they might once have thrown away but that could have future value -- and to manage the much larger files generated by the shift toward UHD, higher dynamic range and higher frame rates. These factors signal a strong future for large-scale archives on tape, and our new Scalar platform provides the scalability, durability and economy of storage that are essential in long-term content preservation."

Photo Link: www.quantum.com/pr/Quantum-Scalar-i3-i6-AEL6.jpg

Photo Caption: Quantum's New Scalar Platform

Additional Resources

* For more about the new Scalar platform: www.quantum.com/products/tapelibraries/index.aspx

* Watch a video exploring the Scalar platform's features and use cases: www.quantum.com/launchevent

* For an interactive demonstration of the Scalar platform: https://apps.kaonadn.net/5080970084483072/index.html

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

