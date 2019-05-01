New Marshall HD POV Cameras Series Represents the Next Evolution In POV Video Production at InfoComm Show 2019

TORRANCE, CA, MAY 1, 2019 – Marshall Electronics is pleased to announce the release of the next generation Marshall HD camera line, which greatly improves upon nearly every feature that has made the current Marshall POV cameras so widely adopted in broadcast and professional AV applications. Marshall collaborated directly with integrators to develop four new POV cameras that represent the next evolution in its HD camera solutions, debuting at the 2019 InfoComm Show (Booth 3725) in Orlando, FL.

• The new CV503 is an upgrade of the best-selling CV502 model.

• The CV506 is an upgrade of the CV505.

• The CV344 is an upgrade of the CV343.

• The CV346 is an upgrade of the CV345.

“Marshall’s compact POV cameras have become a standard necessity for professional video applications, from remote education, telemedicine and remote research analysis to streaming worship services and live event production,” says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall. “Even wildlife observers and reality television producers use Marshall POV cameras to secure high-definition video that prove more difficult with other solutions. We incorporated new technology HD sensors and upgraded processors – POV camera users will notice a true step-up in color and clarity, as well as improved signal strength and ultra-low noise.”

This new line will include all frame rates in one model. In addition, newly added stereo audio inputs and 23.98 fps for TV and cinema production is now standard on all models. The upgraded POV camera line will also feature a new body style with locking I/O connections, and the addition of white clip and pedestal control with remote image adjustment capability. New models will enable field-upgradable firmware updates as new features are added.

Like its predecessors, the new Marshall POV cameras feature industry-leading low power consumption and ultra-low light technology to offer the lowest noise ratio on the market today, allowing users to capture sharp, vivid color images in all sorts of light conditions. They also continue to offer focal length and field-of-view flexibility with interchangeable lenses, remote control over RS485, and the convenience of full-size 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI outputs to maintain broadcast-level standards for POV camera applications.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.