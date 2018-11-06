National Film and Television School Achieves Consistent Mix Levels with NUGEN Audio's Loudness Toolkit

BEACONSFIELD, UK, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 - The acclaimed National Film and Television School (NFTS) has trained some of the most successful creative minds in the industry today. One of the world's leading film, TV and game sound design schools, NFTS provides industry leading, practical tuition across its postgraduate courses including sound design and composing. The NFTS emphasizes story telling while using real-world production facilities. NFTS relies on NUGEN Audio'sLoudness Toolkit (VisLM, ISL and LM-Correct) to help educate students to have an organic relationship with sound and deliver mixes in compliance with today's various output formats.

"We don't want to distract our students from telling stories, and at the same time we want them to learn how to use the modern tools necessary for their craft and feel at ease with them," says Jeremy Rodeschini, Senior Supervising Engineer at NFTS. "NUGEN Audio's solutions are the industry standard for measuring loudness. Its products allow our students to experience the most advanced, relevant solutions on the market for audio measurement, analysis and correction. With film soundtracks, the quality of the orchestration can be maximized by having a team focused on the narrative, a team where every member contributes to the story and collaborates while preserving a production's artistic intent."

NUGEN's loudness solutions provide the students with intuitive software that ensures consistent and compliant loudness for TV and online projects. VisLM's clear, resizable interface simplifies the task of meeting industry loudness standards. Students use VisLM when making TV mixes to ensure they have consistent dialogue and hit the appropriate delivery specifications of the TV production.

"VisLM not only integrates perfectly into our real-world facilities, but it's also a great tool for teaching our students about loudness," says Rodeschini. "The graphical interface features a unique design that clearly outlines the industry's primary loudness parameters. NUGEN Audio solutions are clear, simple and reliable."

When making adjustments to their final TV and online mixes, both ISL and the LM-Correct allow the students to modify the audio as needed. Equipped with powerful, transparent True Peak limiting, ISL allows students to guarantee True Peak compliance. LM-Correct provides quick check analysis and correction for identifying and fixing last-minute mistakes. These solutions offer quick results and save time while still assuring the final mix is at peak quality.

"When making mixes for YouTube and other online platforms, we restrict the dynamic range while mixing, which sometimes requires an extra overall boost or attention to make it consistent with the rest of our online deliverables," says Rodeschini. "LM-Correct can correct these mixes quickly and easily, which is a massive time saver. At NFTS, we like to create a positive work environment for the students to thrive and create."

