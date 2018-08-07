MOTOR TREND CHANNEL HITS THE ROAD WITH WISYCOM

MONTVERNIER, FRANCE, AUGUST 7, 2018 – First launched in 1949, Motor Trend magazine has long been celebrated for its “road tests” of the latest and greatest vehicles, with new ones published in every issue. Today, with the evolution of media, the company documents these test drives with state-of-the-art video productions on its website and Motor Trend Channel on YouTube, which has more than 20 million subscribers. When Motor Trend got behind the wheel of the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR for “DRIVEN - France,” and forthcoming episodes in Finland and Laguna Seca, it made sure to capture every part of the vehicle’s powertrain capabilities, and took Wisycom along for the ride.

Selected by Sound Mixer Daniel S. McCoy, CAS, owner of ToneMesa, a professional audio production company, the Wisycom gear provided the top-level audio quality that one might expect of a project associated with a luxury vehicle. During the shoot, McCoy used the Wisycom MTP41 Wideband Bodypack Transmitter paired with the MCR42-S2 Dual True Diversity UHF Miniature Camera Receiver and MPR30-ENG Wideband ENG Receiver, in conjunction with DPA Microphones’ d:screet CORE 4061 Miniature Omnidirectional Microphone.

“The Wisycom elements of our setup have the sonic brilliance, dynamic range and fidelity necessary to achieve an optimal sound,” says McCoy. “Using the Wisycom system, we are able to feed the exact signal from our DPA transducers into our completely digital eight-channel Sonosax SX-R4+ recorder.”

McCoy’s longevity in the industry helps him identify the best tools for the project, including his selection of Wisycom gear. “Clients can't get over the ability to hear so clear and so far with the IFB from the MPR30-ENG, sometimes close to one-half-mile,” he says. “The top-of-the-line wideband features of all the Wisycom products are built to military specifications, which means we're getting the absolute best.”

As a charter member of Wisycom’s first FCC Part 74 licensed members, McCoy and ToneMesa initially invested in the company’s products when it came to the United States in the first-quarter of 2014. “We have trusted our business 100 percent in this technology, and we are still amazed at how successfully Wisycom has future-proofed its products in the changing RF landscape.”

ToneMesa provides high-quality production audio, employs highly trained staff and implements state-of-the-art technology for a range of high-profile productions. The company’s latest project takes the crew to Indonesia, for the new reality series “Castaways,” which follows 12 individuals in their challenge to survive alone on various islets around the country.

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.