Miller Tripods Expands Dealer Network in Canada with the Addition of L.L. Lozeau

MONTREAL, APRIL 19, 2018 - Miller Camera Support LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, announces Lozeau as its newest dealer in Canada. Lozeau, a family owned and operated photography and camera sales company founded in 1927, has an established history in Montreal. Its strong reputation has allowed the company to work with renowned photographers and has forged valuable partnerships within the camera support industry.

"The team at Lozeau is proud that Miller has chosen our company as its newest dealer in Quebec," says Étienne Ducharme, purchasing director, Lozeau. "We have strong roots in the community and have worked hard to establish a celebrated reputation with our customers throughout the years. Lozeau is known for selling high-quality camera equipment and delivering a thorough customer experience, so our partnership with Miller feels like a natural fit."

Lozeau began selling Miller products in January 2018 following a dealer event where Lozeau sales and purchasing employees were personally trained by Miller staff on its product line being sold. The line of Miller camera support sold by Lozeau now includes the DS10 and DS20 Fluid Head product line, AIR, CompassX and the ArrowX3 range of offerings. These Miller solutions have been relied on by photographers, videographers and industry professionals for the products' high-quality, reliability and ease-of-use.

"As Miller works to extend its footprint in Canada, we are partnering with companies like Lozeau, which has valuable ties within its community and an established customer base," says Gus Harilaou, president the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. "Miller has a continued promise to deliver 'the right feel' to our customers and we are confident that Lozeau will provide the same guarantee as part of our partnered mission."

Miller endeavours to progressively increase local support to customers in Canada by extending its dealer network to most major Canadian cities. Along with its latest addition, the company also continues to strengthen relationships with existing dealers, such as Leo's Camera.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.