Smash Hit British Mystery Midsomer Murders, Series 20 U.S. Premiere on Acorn TV beginning May 3, 2018

One of the World's Most Popular Detective Series Returns for its 20 Season with Six New Mysteries

MIDSOMER MURDERS, Series 20

on Thursday, May 3, 2018

“Simply the most entertaining mystery series in TV history…Absolutely addictive” — ICv2

“Phenomenally enjoyable… this show has only gotten better and better through the years” — PaperMag

“Superbly acted and filmed” — British Heritage

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - The wait is over. In a May surprise for British mystery fans, Acorn TV is excited to announce the U.S. Premiere of the 20th season of one of the longest running and most popular series in British television history. The smash, long-running British mystery series MIDSOMER MURDERS, Series 20 makes its U.S. Premiere on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The beloved series returns with six new feature-length episodes set in England’s most murderous county. Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix, The Crown, Marcella) investigate the cozy villages of Midsomer’s most sinister secrets. Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal are just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter),Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

The Ghost of Causton Abbey: Causton is buzzing at the opening of a new brewery on the site of a famously cursed Abbey. But excitement turns to fear when a man is found boiled to death in one of the vats.

Death of the Small Coppers: When a butterfly collector and founding member of an elite IQ society is found murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are thrust into a crime that impacts not only on their community, but internationally.

Drawing Dead: Carver Valley’s comic festival is in full swing when the village is shocked by the murder of a former supermodel. With a scathing comic shaming several villagers as the only lead, Barnaby and Winter are left trying to separate fact from fiction.

The Lions of Causton: Barnaby gets to relive his former days of sporting glory when a death at the local Rugby Club sends Barnaby and Winter into a muddle of rucks and old grudges.

‘Til Death Do Us Part: Barnaby is less than impressed when Sarah drags him to a family friend’s wedding. But things soon go from bad to worse when tragedy strikes, and Barnaby is called into action to catch a murderer with an apparent penchant for local brides.

Send in the Clowns: Things take a gruesome turn when the circus comes to town, bringing with it a chain of sinister clown sightings, threatening notes and deathly dangerous circus acts.

U.S. Premiere: Thursday, May 3, 2018 Configuration: 6 feature-length episodes

