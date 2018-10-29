Marshall Electronics Unveils New V-LCD173HR Production Monitor

TORRANCE, CA,OCTOBER 29, 2018 – Marshall Electronics announces a new 17.3-inch professional production monitor with HDMI/HDSDI conversion capability, the Marshall V-LCD173HR. Constructed in a versatile 6RU design, the Marshall V-LCD173HR comes with built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure, adjustable safety markers, and more, and can monitor up to two audio channels as well.

The Marshall V-LCD173HR has both HDMI and HDSDI inputs and outputs, and features a crystal-clear 17.3-inch display in native (1080 x 1920) resolution. The monitor comes with rack ears for rack mounting, with optional VESA mount for desktop use. “The V-LCD173HR offers unprecedented value for the price,” says Product Manager Gary Carter. “It has versatile mounting options and is REC 709 compliant, so it can really find a home in any kind of production room. Users will have confidence knowing their video images will come out looking exactly the way they intend.”

The V-LCD173HR includes LED Tally lights, image flip ability, and a headphone jack for monitoring two channels of audio. The V-LCD173HR is a powerhouse production monitor that enables users to get accurate analytics on their video image for precise broadcast, live stream, and cinema production uses.

Standout features of the V-LCD173HR include: