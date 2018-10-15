Marshall Electronics Showcases New Cameras at NAB NY 2018

NEW YORK,October 15, 2018 – Marshall Electronics is adding to its range of camera offerings with three new compact and miniature cameras: the compact true 4K60 Marshall CV420-CS, the compact true 4K30 Marshall CV380-CS, and the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12, all of which will be showcased for the first time in the U.S. at NAB NY (Booth N733).

“The release of these new cameras further expands our reach into more broadcast and pro-AV applications,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. “With uses ranging from broadcast and live events to cinematic and film production, these new cameras provide even more versatility to our users.”

The CV420-CS will be the first to launch in November 2018 and is suitable for use in live events, where large projection screens require true 4K resolution image capture, as well as film production, sports broadcasting, reality TV shoots and more. This camera has outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and it has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

The CV380-CS is designed for any point-of-view (POV) camera application where a small, miniature camera can fit into unique locations for compelling angles and viewpoints. Like the CV420-CS, the CV380-CS has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability and can accept a range of interchangeable lenses for enhanced customization. It will launch in December 2018.

The CV506-H12 is built for capturing high-speed action for detailed, high-definition, slow-motion video and will launch in January 2019. The CV506-H12 can be controlled through RS485 (Visca) and has a range of adjustable image settings including Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (black), Gamma, Shutter and more. It has a 2-Megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with single HDMI 2.0 output. The M12 lens mount can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options, and the lightweight, small footprint build enables it to be placed easily into tight, hard-to-reach locations for unique angles and viewpoints.

Both the CV380-CS and CV506-H12 are among the first additions to Marshall’s latest generation of compact and miniature cameras utilizing a fully redesigned body style and form factor. Special attention has been given to enhance durability in the field with the addition of new structural ‘wings,’ designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during use.

Visit the Marshall Electronics Booth N733 to see all three cameras on display at NAB NY 2018, October 17-18, in New York City.

