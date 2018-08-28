Marshall Electronics Introduces New CV506-H12 Miniature High-Speed Camera at IBC 2018

TORRANCE, CA, AUGUST 28, 2018 – Marshall Electronics is expanding on its robust assortment of miniature HD cameras with the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12, which will be on display at IBC 2018 (Booth #12.D20). The CV506-H12 is built for capturing high-speed action for detailed, high-definition, slow-motion video.

"Releasing a miniature 120fps camera to 1080p and other resolutions was a natural add-on to our camera line," says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. "Many of our customers are using our mini HD cameras for slow-motion replay and analysis."

The CV506-H12 offers the following resolution and frame rates settings:

Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 120 fps

Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

The CV506-H12 is among the first additions to Marshall’s latest generation of compact and miniature cameras utilizing a fully redesigned body style and form factor. Special attention was given to enhance durability in the field with the addition of new structural ‘wings,’ designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during use.

The CV506-H12 can be controlled through RS485 (Visca) and has a range of adjustable image settings including Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (black), Gamma, Shutter and more. It has a 2-Megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with single HDMI 2.0 output.

The M12 lens mount can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options, and the lightweight, small footprint build enables it to be placed easily into tight, hard-to-reach locations for unique angles and viewpoints. The CV506-H12 is designed for use in broadcast, live sports, machine vision, process analysis and any other slow-motion application.

The CV506-H12 will be on display at IBC 2018 at the Marshall Booth #12.D20, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam, NL.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.