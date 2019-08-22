Marshall Electronics Debuts New CV503-WP at IBC 2019

TORRANCE, CA, AUGUST 22, 2019 – Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras, monitors, and accessories for broadcast production, introduces the new CV503-WP All-Weather HD Miniature Camera, a successor to the award-winning Marshall CV502-WPM, at IBC 2019 (Stand 12.D20).

Suitable for use in any outdoor environments where dust, dirt, and moisture become factors. The new CV503-WP utilizes a larger sensor and more powerful processors to offer better picture performance, true-color, reliability, and versatility. The CV503-WP features interchangeable prime lenses, remote adjustable settings, and protection from the elements in a compact IP67-rated housing.

The CV503-WP offers a flexible 10' (3m) weatherproof cable that carries HD video, control, and power to a full-sized 3G/HD-SDI (BNC) output, RS485 connection, and locking 12V power connector. Built around a next-generation 2.5-Megapixel, 1/2.86-inch sensor and ultra-low noise signal processors, the CV503-WP delivers ultra-crisp, clear progressive video up to 1920x1080p at 60fps and interlaced up to 1920x1080i at 60fps.

“We are very fortunate to work alongside some of the top broadcast engineers in the industry,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “So, when they call with challenges, we listen very closely and incorporate those improvements on the next design. Incorporating and refining the latest sensor and processor technology is only the first step, but improving durability and flexibility is a key component that we took very seriously on the new CV503-WP.”

The CV503's threaded M12 lens mount with wider weatherproof cap offers a wide range of prime lens options for greater flexibility in obtaining the right shot in the field. The CV503-WP can capture clear and crisp shots from impossible angles, while maintaining an ultra-discreet presence.

Remote adjustment of a wide range of picture settings via RCP or Camera Control Software provide ease of matching other cameras in the workflow from back in the truck or control panel. Adjustments such as exposure, white balance, paint adjustments, gain control, pedestal (blacks), white clip, gamma, and many more, are delivered via common RS485 (Visca) commands, and can be made with or without manipulation of the On-Screen Display (OSD) menu.