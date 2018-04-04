Marshall Electronics Announces New HD PTZ Camera at NAB 2018

Marshall Electronics announces a new high-definition PTZ camera for NAB 2018 (Booth C6508), the Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2. Built on a 2-megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor, the Marshall CV620 delivers crisp, clear 1920x1080 video with vibrant colors and fast frame-rates. It can be controlled remotely via RS-232 over Ethernet cable or RS-422 over twisted pair and uses common protocols to make it compatible with most integrated control systems.

The Marshall CV620 has versatile outputs, including HD-SDI (3G) and HDMI (DVI) and many broadcast adjustable settings, such as white balance, exposure, iris, gamma, black level and more for tremendous flexibility of use. The pan-tilt range spans 340° horizontally and 120° vertically, and offers simultaneous 4D control for pan, tilt, zoom and focus.

"The CV620 was designed to give broadcasters an optimal solution that complements professional cameras when it comes to delivering superior HD video," says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for broadcast, AV, and UCC, Marshall Electronics. "With our new upgrade, the camera features a 20x optical zoom and variable transition speeds of 5 ~ 300° per second with optional motionless transition, allowing users to smoothly pan, tilt and zoom to any location without jerky camera movements or rushed zoom shots."

The Marshall CV620 can be set to resolutions of 1920x1080i, 1920x1080p and 1280x720p, with adjustable high-speed frame rates of 60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, and 25 frames per second. The high definition PTZ camera, available in black (BK2) or white (WH2) color options, is mountable via table, wall or ceiling, and includes flappable images. In addition to a variety of broadcast workflows, the CV620 serves many industries, including applications for corporate, Pro AV, education, worship, healthcare, medical, government, courtroom, entertainment and live music environments.

The Marshall CV620-WH2/BK2 will be on display in the Central Hall at the 2018 NAB Show (Marshall Booth C6508).

