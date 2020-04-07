Marshall Electronics Addresses the Latest Broadcast Production Workflows With Four New IP Cameras

TORRANCE, CA, APRIL 7, 2020 – Marshall Electronics continues to support the industry’s evolving digital broadcast and production workflows with the introduction of four new IP cameras, the CV730-BK Camera, the CV630-IP PTZ Camera, the CV420-30X-IP Camera, and the CV355-30X-IP Camera. These new offerings give Marshall Electronics customers the ability to easily integrate versatile HD and UHD video into any IP-based workflow.

These new cameras provide a wide variety of resolution options – the CV730-BK PTZ Camera provides up to UHD (3840x2160) video resolutions at 60fps through IP, HDMI, and 12GSDI simultaneous outputs; the CV630-IP PTZ Camera offers UHD (3840x2160) resolution up to 30fps through IP and HDMI outputs, and 1920x1080p (HD) outputs at 60fps through 3GSDI; the CV420-30X-IP Zoom Camera provides up to UHD (3840x2160p) resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams; and the CV355-30X-IP delivers up to HD (1920x1080p) resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI, IP, and HDMI. All four models offer 30X optical zoom range, allowing users to capture fine detail in every shot, even from longer distances.

“As IP-based workflows start to replace SDI, these new IP cameras are an exciting addition to the Marshall camera family,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “Marshall Electronics continues to present new products to the marketplace that meet changing workflow requirements. Our new IP cameras also now provide a range of resolutions from 4K, UHD, and HD, offering an IP camera model that fits every specific project need with multiple simultaneous outputs.”

All four cameras are equipped with a next-generation 8.5-megapixel (MP) image sensor with the CV730 having the largest size sensor at 1/1.8″. Power can be supplied over Ethernet (PoE) or powered separately with a 12V power supply providing flexible and easy solutions for integrators. Remote control and adjustment can be delivered using the same PoE input, or dedicated RS-232 (Cat5/6) using published Visca over IP commands. Additionally, a 3.5mm audio input on the rear panel enables stereo audio embedding via AAC/G.711 encoding over IP with 44.1/48K sampling frequency on all models.

The CV730-IP supports triple stream H.265 (HEVC), H.264, and MJPEG formats from a large 1/1.8″ 8MP sensor and simultaneous outputs over IP Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and 12GSDI to make it a powerful and versatile tool in various broadcast and professional AV installations. At launch, the CV730-IP will support SRT with an NDI®4 model to follow (CV720-NDI) later in the year.

The CV630-IP supports triple stream H.265 (HEVC), H.264 and MJPEG formats, and features simultaneous outputs over IP Ethernet, HDMI, and 3G-SDI to make it compatible with a wide variety of workflows. At launch, the CV630-IP will support SRT with an NDI®4 model to follow (CV630-NDI).

The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP cameras feature a high-performance 8.5MP sensor and 30X optical zoom block, providing flexible integration in networked HD and UHD workflows where image quality, reliability and versatility are of utmost concern. The 30X optical zoom range offers a flexible 4.6mm to 135mm focal length range, providing 68° horizontal angle-of-view (AOV) at its widest through 3° when fully extended, maintaining image crispness in both wide and tight shots from longer distances.

The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP cameras feature IP Ethernet I/O ports supporting triple stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG video with MPEG-TS (SRT), and common IP control protocols including Visca over IP, Onvif, and Pelco, with power (PoE) supplied over a single Ethernet cable. The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP contain exceptional low-light sensitivity, which ensures a clear picture in variable lighting environments.