Major UK TV Facility dock10 Completes its TV-Studio Standardization on Calrec with Summa Install

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, MAY 1, 2018 - With ten studios in its facility in Manchester, seven being TV-based, dock10 offers some of the most advanced and innovative television studio services for broadcasters, production companies and creative pros in the UK. The studios, which vary in size, are used by many high-profile clients to make popular TV shows, including The Voice, Match of the Day and the iconic children's favorite, Blue Peter.

Recently, dock10 purchased a Summa console in a 32-fader, 180-channel configuration from Calrec for its HQ6 studio that's used exclusively by BBC Children's Presentation, which works on content for the popular CBBC and CBeebies channels. This installation means that all seven TV studios are now standardized on Calrec consoles.

According to John O'Shaughnessy, Head of Technology Operations at dock10, the primary reason for the purchase was to replace an antiquated console and to continue to modernize its facility. He says, "When we realized we needed to upgrade this particular studio, it didn't take us long to decide on the Summa because Calrec equipment is well established across our operations. We use Calrec's Hydra2 audio networking capabilities and a mixture of Calrec's Apollo and Artemis consoles throughout our facility. This latest purchase of the Summa means that our seven main studios are now standardized on Calrec audio consoles."

dock10 is taking advantage of Calrec's Hydra2 networking capabilities both internally and externally across its studios, allowing it to maximize the use of resources. Using Hydra2, dock10 can set up complex, multi-connected studio scenarios to provide clients with huge flexibility and audio control options, with large numbers of inputs and outputs able to be shared and controlled irrespective of location. O'Shaughnessy highlights the fact that this helps it gain repeat business as well as new clients.

"The Summa is an invaluable addition to our studio, helping us to standardize our workflow and giving us more flexibility so we can focus on creativity and time management. On top of this, Calrec's service and support is excellent," O'Shaughnessy comments.

"dock10 is one of the most well-established TV studios in the UK, with high-profile clients who produce large volumes of work, so they need to stay competitive and work in the most efficient way possible," says Jim Green, International Sales Manager at Calrec. "We're delighted that dock10 has chosen Calrec to round out its audio infrastructure with this latest purchase."

