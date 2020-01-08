JVC Pro Now Shipping Connected Cam 500 Series Cameras

WAYNE, NJ, JANUARY 8, 2020 – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, is now shipping its CONNECTED CAM 500 Series streaming handheld camcorders. compact 4K cameras — the GY-HC500 base model, the GY-HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics, and the GY-HC500SPC sports coaching and production camera — are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. With built-in streaming and connectivity options, the 500 Series units offer users advanced low-latency. Illinois-based TV, radio and newspaper group, Quincy Media; the forthcoming Stamford, CT-based XFL American football league; and Irving-based television and media company Nexstar Media Group have each purchased the new 500 Series CONNECTED CAM models to help expand their broadcast and production capabilities.

“We’ve had an enormous amount of interest in these new cameras since they were first introduced,” says Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “We are thrilled to be able to get these new models into customers’ hands so that broadcasters can take advantage of their advanced features and connectivity options; something we are focused on at JVC. The new 500 Series models help increase the capabilities of our CONNECTED CAM family and IP-based production options. They provide unbeatable production-over-IP workflow solutions with amazing images, at an affordable price.”

The GY-HC500, GY-HC550 and GY-HC500SPC cameras can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. The cameras also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in the hybrid log gamma (HLG) or 10-bit J-Log modes, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. These features allow for high-quality video playback, giving users the option to highlight or review previously recorded materials from anywhere.

When paired with any ProHD Bridge product, all 500 models provide reliable 1080p streaming performance up to 20 Mbps with SMPTE 2022 forward error correction, low-latency (less than 500ms), return video and IFB. With the streaming capabilities of JVC’s 500 series cameras, users can also stream live video to Facebook and YouTube, increasing the threshold of people consuming the content.

The GY-HC550 also features MPEG-2 and MXF recording, as well as dual external antennas with built-in wireless LAN, integrated GPS and Zixi™ error correction with automatic repeat request (ARQ). It additionally offers Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) for seamless send and receive streaming with ARQ to JVC’s CONNECTED CAM Studio solution, which is ideal for at-home production workflows.

Both the GY-HC550 and GY-HC500SPC include integrated WiFi and broadcast overlay for lower-third graphics, as well as full-screen titling options for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG. Additionally, the GY-HC500SPC offers pre-installed graphics for a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, ice hockey and more.

All 500 Series cameras feature a one-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus and iris control rings. Additional 500 Series features include a four-inch, high-resolution LCD screen for menu navigation; LCOS viewfinder; dual XLR inputs; 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs; and M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording.

The cameras are now shipping, with MSRP starting at $3,900 for the GY-HC500.