IMT Vislink’s Video Technology Powers Vicareo RefCam™ at Nationally Televised NCAA College Football Games

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, DECEMBER 12, 2018 — Video transmission technology supplied by xG Technology, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW) IMTVislink business powered the Vicareo RefCam™ worn by referees at recent nationally televised NCAA college football games, including Michigan vs. Ohio State and Notre Dame vs. University of Southern California (USC) matches. RefCam is a unique sports camera designed to be worn by officials and participants at sporting events. It allows viewers to experience events from entirely new perspectives and points of view during broadcasts. RefCam was successfully launched at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game in Nashville, TN and has been used extensively, including at the NHL Winter Classic and other events where it provided unprecedented angles and footage from the action taking place.

The Notre Dame-USC game was notable for having four RefCam units using split channels for the first time. IMT Vislink-powered RefCams are now being used on a regular basis at a variety of college football games taking place at different locations across the country. A video featuring excerpts of shots captured by the RefCam at a college football game can be viewed here.

The RefCam units being used at NCAA college football games consist of an integrated video camera and transmission units integrated into the referees’ caps. The solution includes IMT Vislink’s proprietary miniaturized RF system that features the IMTDragonFly transmitters and diversity receive systems. This solution has been specifically configured to support demanding sports and entertainment applications that absolutely require ultra-compact equipment form factors and reliable, high-quality, long-range performance. Additional RefCam product information and videos can be viewed at this link.

“Today’s audiences want to engage with sporting events in deeper and more exciting ways than before,” says Jeff Daubert, field integration manager of IMT Vislink. “Our partnership with Vicareo on RefCam allows them to do that. From day one, IMT Vislink has been committed to the fan experience. Our deep history as a video technology innovator gives us engineering, manufacturing, and market perspectives unmatched by simple off-the-shelf vendors. It is this kind of expertise we bring to specialized solutions like the RefCam project. We look forward to expanding our engagement with Vicareo to give sports audiences new and provocative looks at their favorite teams in action.”

IMT Vislink’s wireless video technology has been trusted to cover some of the most challenging and high-profile international sporting events for decades, including the World Cup, London Marathon, 24 Hours of Le Mans, America’s Sailing Cup, Volvo Ocean Race, Formula E, professional soccer matches and championship golf tournaments. IMT Vislink has also developed a longstanding relationship with MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing series in the world. Vislink not only provides onboard systems for MotoGP but is also the official supplier of all RF communications. Videos showcasing IMT products in action can be viewed on our YouTube page.

IMT Vislink is committed to empowering our partners with technology. Please contact us if you are interested in becoming an OEM partner at sales@imt-solutions.com or 908-852- 3700.

About xG Technology, Inc./IMT/Vislink

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI). More info: www.xgtechnology.com.