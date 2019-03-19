IMT Vislink to Present Paper on High-Speed Content Capture for Maximum Slow-Motion Impact with Grass Valley and NEP at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 19, 2019 — IMT Vislink will present its joint paper with Grass Valley and NEP at a Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference session during NAB 2019 on Wednesday, April 10 from 9:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. PDT in room N260. The paper, titled “High-Speed Content Capture for Maximum Slow-Motion Impact – Set Free from Cables,” describes the impact of balancing spatial and temporal clarity alongside the rollout of high dynamic range (HDR) and also considers the limitations of data bandwidth.

“IMT Vislink, Grass Valley and NEP recently partnered to develop a wireless camera system that combines enhanced story-telling with the flexibility, camera resource efficiency and innovative production values that come from using wireless cameras for immersive video,” says David Edwards, product manager, IMT Vislink. “We first trialed this solution in the UK at Cheltenham Racecourse and are excited to share our findings during the speaking session at NAB. Each one of these companies brings expertise and innovative solutions to the broadcast market and we have a lot to share about our continued research.”

The joint paper written by Edwards; Bart van Dijk, product manager, Grass Valley; and William Norris, head of RF, NEP Group, proposes the employment of frame rates of up to 150fps across time-interleaved UHD infrastructure, while also exploring the deployment and operational affordability of implementing a high frame rate, slow motion HD system that enables full slow-motion effects in conjunction with real-time video presentation. Each company has worked together to develop a real-world video capture solution.

Wireless camera systems deliver flexibility to the broadcaster or producer. With a wireless camera, broadcasters can go anywhere without trailing wires behind them, which helps content creators be in the right place at the right time to create drama and avoid safety risks. Wireless cameras offer the freedom to seek out creative, more immersive perspectives without having to install complex infrastructures.

A high-quality wireless camera transmitter, such as IMT Vislink’s HCAM, delivers a wide variety of video formats, including 4K, 4K HDR and HD HDR and can be a valuable tool during production. Using a multi-format capable transmitter along with a low-latency receiver allows for unique angles to be captured in the field. 4K, HD and HD HDR wireless cameras deliver a quality that matches wired studio cameras with latencies that allow seamless production. With this new wireless camera system from these broadcast leaders, high frame rate video content can be transmitted from the location to the production suite reliably, with minimal latency over distance and within the readily available RF spectrum.

To attend this speaking session, register here and for more information on IMT Vislink's broadcast products, visit booth C6008 at NAB 2019.

