IMT Vislink to Present at CABSAT 2019 on Latest Trends in Low Latency and 4K

DUBAI, FEBRUARY 28, 2019 — IMT Vislink will be hosting two technical seminars, at the upcoming CABSAT 2019 event. Presented in partnership with Advanced Media, and delivered by David Edwards, IMT Vislink product manager, the sessions will provide expert insight on latency and 4K. These two seminars will take place each day of the show; March 12 and March 13 from 2:30PM to 4PM in Hall 4. IMT Vislink’s HCAM 4K Wireless Camera System will also be featured at the Future Art Broadcast Trading stand (Hall 3, Stand F3-10).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak at this year’s CABSAT show,” says Edwards. “The two seminars will be vastly different, allowing me to touch on the latest trends in wireless video technology, including latency and 4K. I am excited to share my experience and knowledge in these areas with other industry professionals.”

Day 1 – March 12, 2:30PM – 4PM, Conference room in Hall 4

During this session, Edwards will dive into the factors that contribute to processing and transmission as it pertains to the complexity of video, such as HD, 4K UHD, MPEG-4 and more. These issues are most prevalent in live sports, where critical action of game play must be presented with no cutout. As part of his presentation, Edwards will showcase the benefits of the IMT Vislink HCAM and UltraReceiver technology with its 4K UHD resolution and single-frame latency, as compared to other solutions on the market.

Day 2 – March 13, 2:30PM – 4PM, Conference room in Hall 4

For this presentation, Edwards looks at the factors necessary for broadcasters to accomplish fulfill widespread acceptance of 4K UHD. In order to revolutionize the industry, the pros will need to implement a more immersive viewing experience, or risk losing consumers who can only attain the full effect of the resolution, by investing in larger screens or sitting closer to their TVs. During the session, Edwards will focus on the advantages of implementing IMT Vislink HDR technology to attain a broader range of luminance and contrast, which effectively present a more impressive picture.

In addition to Edwards’ presentations, IMT Vislink gear will be found at various stands throughout the show floor. The company’s HCAM 4K UHD Wireless Video Transmitter will be displayed at Advanced Media’s stand (Hall 3, Booth A3-10) and the Advent MSAT will be showcased at the SpacePath stand (Hall 6, Booth D6-24).

IMT Vislink’s HCAM 4K Wireless Video Transmitter offers seamless 4K transmission capabilities for a number of applications including sports, broadcasting and event coverage. As the industry moves more towards 4K UHD programming, HCAM is reliable HEVC solution. With highly flexible, configurable mounting options, HCAM works well with prosumer, broadcast and ENG cameras. The unit includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls, compatible with iOS and Android apps, and ensures that event operators can support current and future technologies.

The Advent MSAT is a highly portable, lightweight, tri-band satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes. It supports X-, Ku- and Ka-band configurations, ensuring worldwide coverage is always available. Available with a 65-, 90- or 120-cm reflector, the system is designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments and can be used with mains power or battery operation.

For more information about this equipment, or to register for the seminars, email sales@vislink.com.

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. For more information, visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.