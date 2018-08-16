IMT Vislink to Launch New Advent Satellite Communication Products at IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 16, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, announces that its IMTVislink brand will be displaying new Advent satellite communication products at this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) show (Stand 1.A69). IMT Vislink’s Advent satellite products allow operators to access end-to-end satellite communication workflows and provide turnkey deployments in the field.

With over 30 years of expertise serving the broadcast, military and government markets, IMT Vislink has updated its satcom line to include the new Advent AirPro 75Ka antenna. This low-cost antenna works alongside the new Advent DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder, in addition to the proven Advent MSAT man-portable satellite antenna system and the Advent NewSwift HD 240 motorized satellite terminal, all of which will be showcased at this year’s IBC Show (Stand 1.A69). The Advent satellite solutions provide cost-effective, high-quality, reliable transmissions within mobile and rapid deployment packages.

“The Advent range is designed to enhance an operator’s mobility by offering maximum performance within a small form-factor and allowing quick deployment for situations across the globe,” says David Robins, Global Sales Director for IMT Vislink. “We are excited to reinvest a significant amount of our time and energy into the research and development of this product line. Our commitment to innovation provides our customers with superior quality video transmission and reception solutions at the lowest latency possible.”

The Advent AirPro 75Ka is a small, lightweight, low-cost, single-button deployment IP satellite data terminal for use with Eutelsat’s Tooway™ service. The Advent AirPro 75Ka works alongside the new Advent DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder to deliver greater transmission efficiency. The Advent DVE6100 and IRD6200 are the smallest and lightest 4K UHD DVB-S2X exciter and 4K UHD HEVC DVB-S2X IRD on the market. They provide ultra-low latency with multi-mode compression/decompression for MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC with four channel HD capability for resolutions up to 1080p. Both products include a flexible IP streaming engine.

The Advent MSAT is a highly portable, lightweight, tri-band satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes. It supports X-, Ku- and Ka-band configurations ensuring worldwide coverage is available at all times. Available with a 65, 90 or 120cm reflector, the system is designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments and can be used with mains power or battery operation.

The Advent NewSwift HD 240 antenna is a Eutelsat, Intelsat and Arabsat compliant lightweight roof mounted drive away antenna designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and functionality for today’s broadcast and military markets. All three motorized axes work simultaneously for an on-air time of less than five minutes. The 2.4m NewSwift is available as a C-, Ku- or X-band system, sporting quick field-changeable feed cartridges that provide greater flexibility to users around the world.

To see the Advent solutions in action visit IMT Vislink in Hall 1, Stand A.69 at this year’s IBC show at The Rai, Amsterdam. Visit www.imt-solutions.com or http://www.vislink.com/ to check out the full range of solutions.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.