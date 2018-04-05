IMT Vislink To Demonstrate Live Remote Production Workflows Using newsnet at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its IMT Vislink business will be demonstrating the growing newsnet ecosystem live throughout NAB 2018 (Booth C6008). The demonstrations will feature integrated solutions from its partners AP ENPS, Clear-Com, CueScript and Frontline Communications. They will showcase how newsnet is incorporated into live remote production workflows, and how it helps broadcasters maximize coverage while fully leveraging studio assets in the field.

newsnet takes advantage of newsroom automation systems by tying a live shot into the rundown and letting it dictate the priorities, enabling high-speed file transfers and access to the servers, intercom, prompters and other features. The companies involved in the demonstration will work in harmony across the newsnet system and help contribute to the evolution of electronic news gatherings. newsnet is a valued solution because it has scalability and can adapt as the other products incorporated in the workflow evolve.

The onsite workflow begins with IMT hosting a mock ENG newscast at its booth, with the newsnet system being integrated into Frontline Communications' broadcast vehicle onsite. newsnet is now MOS (Media Object Server)-integrated with AP ENPS, which will provide automated bandwidth control to the live shot and allows the producer to see full operational status on the ENPS screen. Clear-Com will be incorporated into the newscast with its new IP-based IFB/intercom system, as the audio intercom signals travel seamlessly across the newsnet network allowing the news team to take vital cues from the news station's production control room. The newscast will also extend into CueScript's booth, feeding its new IP-based teleprompter system coupled with its new line of field prompters, providing the news crew with the same luxury of a prompter in the field as the anchors in the studio. The newsnet system will then allow IMT Vislink to transmit the Clear-Com IP intercom, CueScript teleprompter, return video and field edit capability to the Frontline booth.

The live in-booth newsnet demonstrations are scheduled to take place at the IMT Vislink booth (C6008) at the following times:

* Monday, April 9: 1:30 PM (PDT)

* Monday, April 9: 4:30 PM (PDT)

* Tuesday, April 10: 11:00 AM (PDT)

* Tuesday, April 10: 2:00 PM (PDT)

* Wednesday, April 11: 11:00 AM (PDT)

Demonstration times are subject to change.

About the newsnet Partners

The AP ENPS (Electronic News Production System) is a newsroom control system that allows the team to create scripts and rundowns through a MOS interface and can drive automated production control. Whether the staff is working in the field or in the office, users can create content for broadcast or digital platforms. newsnet is MOS-integrated with ENPS to provide automated bandwidth control to the live shots in the field as the rundown progresses. In return, the producer sees full operational status of the live shot(s) on the ENPS screen. ENPS is the news production system for today's multiplatform newsrooms and seamlessly integrates with over 100 industry-leading partners to support all newsroom's needs.

Clear-Com is a trusted global provider of professional intercom and connectivity solutions. Its LQ Series IP interface devices connect intercom and audio systems, and route signals to any destination over secure IP networks. With the integration of LQ devices within newsnet, Clear-Com makes it possible for routing IFBs and PLs to any device in the network.

CueScript is the leading supplier of teleprompters and peripherals to broadcasters, universities and colleges throughout the world. With CueScript's new CSP10S 10.4" IP-based teleprompter, CueiT Software and its new line of field prompters, field crews can now have the same luxury as the anchors in the studio. The newsnet IP network allows for the signal to be sent to the field and allows the field crews to change the story from the field.

Frontline Communications has been a valued partner of IMT and now they are integrating the newsnet system into live broadcast vehicles. Frontline is the only broadcast vehicle manufacturer with a nationwide service network and is ISO 9001 certified. Frontline Communications is a leading custom broadcast and communications vehicle manufacturer, that designs and manufactures high-quality, reliable broadcast and communications vehicles for electronic news gathering, satellite uplink/downlink, and mobile command and control operation applications.

IMT Vislink's newsnet solution can help deliver higher production values, lower operational costs, workflow efficiency through doing more with less, and channel resiliency provided by using BAS-licensed spectrum and the dynamic allocation of bandwidth to the most important transmissions. newsnet incorporates a high-speed and reliable bi-directional IP network that utilizes the exclusive and highly coveted 2 GHz BAS-licensed spectrum, thereby increasing the number of live ENG transmissions and workflows that can be performed from the field.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

