IMT Vislink Showcases the Latest in 4k UHD and IP Transmission Technology at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 4, 2019 — IMT Vislink will be demonstrating a variety of broadcast products at NAB 2019 (Booth C6008), including updates to its HCAM 4K Wireless Video Transmitter and Vislink MDR-Series as well as the Advent satellite communications line. This suite of products illustrates the diverse high-quality solutions IMT Vislink consistently delivers to industry professionals worldwide.

“Viewers are demanding immersive content and the same quality of production for live event broadcasts as they see in pre-recorded TV series and films,” says John Payne, President and COO of IMT Vislink. “Producers of live content are looking for new mobile camera views to better achieve these results and that is where our wireless solutions come into play. Our wireless camera transmitters deliver high-quality video formats, including 4K, 4K HDR and HDHDR, which can be valuable tools, especially as the format of choice is constantly evolving. We look forward to demonstrating what our lightweight and portable products can do for any broadcast environment throughout NAB.”

IMT Vislink’s HCAM 4K Wireless Video Transmitter has recently been updated to handle HD applications using the product’s core HEVC capability. Now with the HCAM HD HEVC technology, professionals have improved reception, robustness and double the transmission range. HCAM offers seamless 4K transmission capabilities for a number of applications including sports, broadcasting and event coverage. With highly flexible, configurable mounting options, HCAM works well with prosumer, broadcast and ENG cameras. The unit includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls, compatible with iOS and Android apps, and ensures that event operators can support current and future technologies.

The Vislink MDR-Series is a Modular Diversity Receive system for multi-channel wireless camera applications, enabling simultaneous reception of multiple RF and video channels from a common scheme of up to 32 antennas. The Vislink MDR-Series now incorporates the HCAM 4K transmitter to provide an ultra-compact and lightweight onboard transmission system. These systems are being used to capture live video at high speeds and have been recently deployed at the MotoGP and MotoAmerica racing series as well as other demanding, high-profile sporting events around the world.

The Advent satellite communications line provides highly portable and lightweight data terminals that ensure worldwide coverage and rapid deployment for today’s broadcast and military markets. The is a small, low-cost, single-button deployment IP satellite data terminal for use with Eutelsat’s Tooway™ service. The Advent AirPro 75Ka works alongside the updated Advent DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder to deliver greater transmission efficiency. The Advent antenna is a Eutelsat, Intelsat and Arabsat compliant roof mounted drive away antenna and the Advent MSAT is a tri-band satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission.

For more information about these products, stop by the IMT Vislink Booth C6008 and visit www.imt-solutions.com or http://www.vislink.com/ to check out the full range of broadcast solutions.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. For more information, visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.