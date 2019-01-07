IMT Vislink Receives $900,000 Contract to Supply Airborne Video Downlink, Transmit and Receive Systems for use by the U.S. Air Force

SARASOTA, FL, JANUARY 7, 2019 — xG Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMTVislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications, today announced that its IMT Vislink business has been awarded a $900,000 order to supply airborne video downlink solutions (AVDS) for use by the U.S. Air Force. The contract calls for the supply of transmit and receive systems, ground-based units designed to display real-time video imagery taken by aerial assets, related component and accessories, and training services.

This is a follow-on order to one previously announced on May 23, 2018, and similar to an order IMT Vislink received from the U.S. Army that was announced on November 20, 2017.

“IMT Vislink remains a trusted partner to our armed forces, owing it to our reliable, high-performance, rapidly deployable video communications systems,” said John Payne, President and COO of IMT Vislink. “Our ability to provide solutions that meet stringent requirements and can support the most demanding applications and deployment scenarios, underscores our leadership in customizable, mission-critical video technology.”

About xG Technology, Inc./IMT/Vislink

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI). More info: www.xgtechnology.com.