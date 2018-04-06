IMT Vislink Introduces New Microlite 2 Wireless Video Transmission System and Competitive Trade-Up Offer at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 6, 2018 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its IMTVislink business will be showcasing its new MicroLite 2 Wireless Camera Transmission System at NAB 2018(Booth C6008). The system includes both the MicroLite 2 transmitter and receiver, which allows the capture of real-time, high-quality video from cameras, creating a turnkey wireless camera solution.

The MicroLite 2 System is a highly portable professional-grade COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS). IMT's COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over long ranges, despite the effects of foliage, challenging terrain, buildings and other common non-line-of-sight limitations. This gives it a significant advantage over uncompressed solutions.

"As a company, we are always evolving and updating our existing products to provide versatile and innovative broadcast solutions that can adapt to any user's needs in the field," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "With the MicroLite 2 System, broadcast professionals can transmit high definition live video within a small form factor, for Steadicam operations, event coverage, web content programming and drone use. The system encompasses both a cutting-edge transmitter and receiver that can perform under the most demanding production environments."

Developed for the next generation of HD capable compact cameras, the MicroLite 2 System provides customers with the highest quality video without breakup or pixilation. This latest version of the MicroLite system is the perfect accessory to any remote news production with its reduced deployment time and improved agility. A key benefit of the MicroLite 2, compared to alternative solutions on the market, is the ability to operate at near zero latency levels, making it well-suited for live sports broadcasts and video assist applications.

Competitive Trade-up Offer

For those looking to upgrade their current system to the advanced capabilities of MicroLite 2, IMT Vislink is now offering a competitive trade-up from other vendors' products. Hand in an old system and receive the latest, most innovative video transmission solution at a special discounted price. "We are convinced that MicroLite 2 is the most compelling, mid-market solution available today," stated Payne IV. "Our Competitive Trade-up Program allows users to make the move from lower-end alternatives to the best value in professional performance video transmitters." To find out more about the competitive trade-up, contact the IMT sales representative for your region at this link.

The MicroLite 2 transmitter represents the latest version of IMT Vislink's video transmission systems and features HD/SD-SDI and HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. It delivers up to 200mW of power, providing long range, reliable HD video transmission and is a compelling choice when broadcast quality, exceptional range and reliability are required. The MicroLite receiver is a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses maximal-ratio combining technology to enable the system to support Line-of-Sight (LOS) as well as Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) applications. It comes in an ultra-small, self-contained package perfect for discrete installations.

The MicroLite 2 may be configured or remotely controlled by the built-in Wi-Fi web server. An Android or iOS device will see the MicroLite 2 and automatically open the control browser. A 900MHz transceiver is also an option for enabling remote commands.

Additional information and technical specifications for the MicroLite 2 System can be found at https://imt-solutions.com/product/microlite-2-transmitter/.

