IMT VISLINK DISPLAYS NEW GROUNDBREAKING SINGLE-FRAME LATENCY UHD HCAM AND ULTRARECEIVER WIRELESS CAMERA SOLUTION AT IBC

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, announces today that IMTVislink will be demonstrating an innovative enhancement to its HCAM and UltraReceiver wireless camera solution to provide single-frame end-to-end latency for 4K UHD transmissions at IBC 2018 (Stand 1.A69).

Production companies and event producers are increasingly turning to wireless camera solutions in order to make live programming more immersive and engaging for viewers. The growth in UHD and HDR programming follows this trend of seeking out greater realism and a “really there” sense of involvement. Vislink’s single-frame latency wireless camera solution allows greater creative flexibility by allowing event directors to seamlessly cut between wired and wireless UHD resolution cameras at will and with full confidence of providing continuity throughout the broadcast.

“We introduced the HCAM HEVC UHD wireless camera transmitter at IBC last year, being the first company to bring this type of wireless camera solution that enables high-quality, long range operations within narrow RF channels to market,” says David Robins, Global Sales Director for Vislink. “Vislink is proud to offer another market first with the updated HCAM and UltraReceiver solution, as it provides a significant improvement to operators by delivering quality UHD pictures with latencies as low as a single frame, while enhancing broadcasting freedom. HCAM fills the need for reliable HEVC transmission and allows for better compression without sacrificing quality.”

HCAM is the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter on the market today. It supports applications such as ENG (Electronic News Gathering) and premium live sports broadcasts. It features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options – including the capability to be HDR Ready. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and prosumer cameras.

HCAM features dual SFP modules supporting quad 3/6/12G SDI/HDMI/Fiber Optic/SMPTE 2022-6 HD-SDI over IP interfaces. It’s also designed with Wi-fi and Bluetooth® control via a dedicated Android and iOS app. In addition, the unit features integrated camera control with Vislink FocalPoint compatibility and direct-docking V-Lock and Anton/Bauer® battery plates with integral power feed through. It is also compatible with Vislink’s L1750 range of transmitter modules via RTB modification.

Perfect for broadcast sports and ENG news coverage with wireless cameras, the UltraReceiver is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver. The versatile receiver features four UHF inputs with maximum-ratio combining, DVB-T and proprietary LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities.

To check out the full range of broadcast solutions provided by IMT and Vislink, please visit www.imt-solutions.com or http://www.vislink.com/ for more information.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at and .

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit .

