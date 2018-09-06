IMT VISLINK ANNOUNCES JOINT COLLABORATION WITH PANASONIC AT IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 — xG Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMTVislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announces that IMT Vislink will be showcasing its joint collaboration with Panasonic at this year’s IBC show (Stand 1.A69). IBC marks the first time this partnership, which pairs IMT Vislink’s external wireless HCAM camera system with the Panasonic studio camera range, will be on display. In addition, IMT Vislink is debuting its upgraded HCAM/ULRX platform. The latest HCAM transmitter improves latency to 1 frame on all formats, including 4K UHD.

With its recently announced software upgrade, Panasonic’s AK-UC4000 will include the capability for 4K output via one of the 12G-SDI outputs from the camera head. When combined with the updated IMT Vislink HCAM transmitter, the AK-UC3000, AK-HC5000 and AK-UC4000 will all allow full HD wireless video transmission, with 4K transmission using the UC4000.

“As a worldwide leader in the development of broadcast and studio wireless camera technologies, IMT Vislink is honored to be able to collaborate with Panasonic to bring this innovative product to the market,” says Dean Chettra, Global Channel Manager at IMT Vislink. “By joining together IMT Vislink’s recently updated HCAM wireless camera system with the latest firmware for Panasonic’s studio cameras, we are enabling an end-to-end video capture, transmission and receiving workflow for various broadcast applications.”

IMT Vislink’s HCAM represents the next generation of HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitters, supporting applications such as ENG and sports broadcasts. The HCAM, which comes with highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and prosumer cameras broadening its market appeal.

The HCAM features interchangeable, futureproof dual SFP modules supporting quad 3/6/12G SDI/HDMI/Fiber Optic/SMPTE 2022-6 HD-SDI over IP interfaces as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® control via a dedicated Android and iOS application.

“The ability to create a smooth workflow for live wireless broadcast is very important to our users,” says Stefan Hofmann, Sales Engineering Manager Live Operation (Pro-Av and Visual) at Panasonic. “By joining forces with IMT Vislink, we feel we have developed a high-performance, innovative wireless camera system that will take wireless broadcast applications to the next level. IMT Vislink’s HCAM’s user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options, continues the line of innovative, high-performance wireless camera systems from IMT Vislink.”

IMT Vislink is currently shipping its external wireless solutions for the AK-UC3000 and AK-UC4000. This is based on the existing HCAM transceiver unit, which supports HD and UHD on a switchable basis.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognised as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defence markets. Their products are recognised for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defence markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organisations. More information can be found at and .

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

About Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU)

Our quest is to make technology work invisibly together and free businesses to succeed. We believe technology should just work. That businesses will succeed if they can simply focus on their customers, in the knowledge that all the technologies delivering their capabilities work together. That is why we are dedicated to developing products and solutions that are so integrated with our customer’s way of working, that they are almost invisible – the workhorse in the background that powers business success.

PSCEU is made up of six product categories:

• Broadcast & ProAV gives you the freedom to tell the story with its high quality products and solutions, which ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance across a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and ENG P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production.

• Communication Solutions offers world leading telephony systems, SIP terminal devices and professional ‘network’ scanners giving you the freedom to focus on the communication and not the connection.

• Computer Product Solutions help mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets, handhelds and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 57% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2017 (VDC Research, March 2018).

• Industrial Medical Vision manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM camera systems, providing the freedom to see what can’t be seen.

• Security Solutions built on a heritage of providing evidential quality CCTV footage. Delivering the highest image quality in all environmental conditions using our highly reliable, advanced technology cameras and image recording systems, giving you the freedom to feel secure.

• Visual System Solutions offers the widest range of professional displays and projectors and allows Audio Visual professionals the freedom to create. It leads the European high brightness projector market with a 39% market revenue share (Futuresource >5klm FY17 Q3, excl. 4K & digital cinema).

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 61.4 billion for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.