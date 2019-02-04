IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner Nominated For Cinema Audio Society’s Outstanding Product Award

LOS ANGELES, FEBRUARY 4, 2019 – IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner, Audionamix’s first real-time, cloudless solution that uses artificial intelligence to clean up speech, has been nominated for Cinema Audio Society’s 2018 Outstanding Product in Post Production Award. The winners will be announced in a sealed envelope ceremony on February 16 in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“It is an enormous honor to be nominated by the respected Cinema Audio Society for the Outstanding Product in Post Production Award,” says Maciej Zielinski, CEO of Audionamix. “Our team has worked incredibly hard on the IDC plug-in and it is a rewarding feeling to have the industry recognize our efforts.”

The IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner plug-in uses deep neural network (DNN) artificial intelligence to automatically clean up speech through an intuitive interface, with the turn of a knob. Unlike traditional denoisers that learn and remove noise profiles, IDC automatically detects and separates speech regardless of the surrounding content. IDC therefore excels where other tools struggle, and addresses complex audio issues including wind, birds or insects, car and plane interference and troubleshooting distant, roomy recordings. Users can quickly and easily clean up dialogue from production audio, field recordings, news and sports recordings and more, making it the perfect tool for audio post professionals, dialogue editors, re-recording mixers and broadcast engineers. An updated 1.5 version of the software was released in December 2018, offering a wider range of users the ability to separate and preserve speech.

The CAS Awards were created by and for sound mixers to recognize outstanding achievement in sound mixing. The nominees and winners are determined by an anonymous balloting of the voting membership of the Cinema Audio Society, which is comprised of professional film and television mixers. CAS Awards will be given to the nominated Mixers of the winning film or show in seven different categories, as well as Outstanding Product awards in both Production and Post Production.

About Audionamix

Since 2003, Audionamix has established itself as the global leader in audio source separation. Based on years of audio signal processing research, the company developed the revolutionary, patented ADX Technology, and continues to pioneer audio solutions for the film, broadcast and music industries. Audionamix has demonstrated technical expertise in isolating and separating elements from master recordings to empower producers, engineers and artists to create exciting new productions, and unlock television and movie assets for worldwide distribution. For more information, please visit audionamix.com.