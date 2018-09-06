IBC 2018: TSL Products Highlights Interconnectivity Through Advanced Control

Marlow, UK – September 6, 2018 – TSL Products announces various updates to its Advanced Broadcast Control Systems that demonstrate the ability to provide interconnected solutions for traditional, IP and hybrid networks. New functionality includes edge device routing in remote production environments as well as playout and automation functionalities, which will be on display at IBC 2018 (Stand 10.B41, Hall 10). With these new developments and the addition of new protocols and peripheral devices, TSL brings more power to its control offering and opens it up to new areas of the broadcast chain.

“At IBC 2018, we’ll be showcasing the connective capabilities of our products and demonstrating how our solutions help operators gain complete control of their systems, no matter the complexity of the underlying infrastructure,” says Dan Bailey, Control Product Manager, TSL Products. “In particular, we will be demonstrating TSL’s ability to control IP edge devices on ST 2110 networks, and powerful tools for remote production.”

TSL Products’ Control Systems allow broadcasters to achieve interoperability between equipment, regardless of manufacturers or format specifications. Using intuitive and highly adaptable interfaces, users can easily gain exclusive control over resources, from production to transmission, to streamline operations and automate key functions to improve efficiencies and maintain high production values.

Working alongside the powerful interfaces and functions offered from U.S.-based partner DNF Controls, standout new features include IP Device Routing, a simple and intuitive interface that translates IP workflows to retain the familiarity of SDI routing and provides signal control and routes edge devices in ST 2110 networks. Powerful tools for remote production include open channel delegation and added security controls to protect devices, with a system built on independent device protocol translation and intuitive interfaces that add flexibility and efficiency to operations.

Updates to playout include easily implemented automation functions for up to four channels, or the ability to align with existing systems to act as a cost-effective secondary system. In Cloud playout solutions, a translation layer can be implemented to allow existing automation systems to integrate with the latest Cloud Playout systems using their existing interfaces to familiar playout devices.

Transmission control is simplified with the ability to safely switch between SCTE 104/35 Command Generators and distribute commands.

In production automation, the MOS Gateway and ENPS/iNews Interfaces deliver the ability to interact with a production automation system from anywhere via GPI/O, Serial or IP. A simple button or virtual panel interface gives production staff direct control.

Individual and intelligent button panels control any GPI/O, IP, RS422 or RS232-enabled device and from a single button push, from simple actions to powerful macros.

Expanded plug and play functions include the ability to interface new systems to legacy devices, monitor SNMP traps, generate alarm output, convert on/off GPI Inputs to user configurable serial or Ethernet messages, and vice versa, with web-browser based setup and configuration.

Updates specific to TSL Product’s TallyMan include Ember+ control, enabling engineers to integrate all Ember+ capable third-party devices and provide control to operators in an accessible and intuitive manner. TallyMan will also feature studio failover, as well as new device drivers and FlashBoard integration.

