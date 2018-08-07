IBC 2018: TSL Products Brings Support for Uncompressed IP Monitoring to Amsterdam

Marlow, UK - August 7, 2018 - TSL Products will showcase the latest advancements for its audio monitoring solutions at IBC 2018 (Stand 10.B41, Hall 10). With decades of experience enabling prominent broadcasters and content creators to implement effective workflow solutions, TSL continues to develop future-proofed products that address rapid changes in the broadcast industry. The company is featuring the latest capabilities for its PAM1-IP and PAM2-IPPrecision Audio Monitors supporting SMPTE ST-2110 networks as well as debuting the MPA-1 Mix SDI, MPA1-MIX-8 and MPA1-SOLO-8 Studio Audio Monitors to the European market.

"Regardless of technical advances made across the industry, customers require products that can both support and improve new and existing workflows," says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager, TSL Products. "With the industry transition to IP gaining momentum, TSL continues to design products and solutions that support both traditional SDI and IP infrastructures and workflows. At IBC 2018, we'll be showcasing how our solutions can reduce the complexity of the IP transition for our customers."

PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP: The Only Units Capable of Supporting Full IP Workflows

TSL's range of audio monitoring products provide broadcast operators with flexible options capable of integrating smoothly into current and future infrastructures. In response to the industry's adoption of ST2110, TSL Products' PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP products now support ST2110 and ST2022-6. The PAM-IP also now supports Ember+ protocol for edge device control within IP networks.

With two 10Gig/E SFP+ ports included on the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP, customers can monitor audio carried within ST2110 and ST2022-6 multicast streams. Both units also display the accompanying video content on the front panel of the unit, providing a full confidence monitoring experience. Customers can also use PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP to monitor audio only content such as Dante or AES67 audio flows when connected to a low-cost IP network infrastructure.

MPA1 Range Designed for System-Wide Connectivity Through SNMP

Using SNMP, TSL Products' MPA1 Confidence Monitoring Products can now contribute to a wider monitoring solution using TSL's Advanced Control System, or any third party control system supporting SNMP. Developed to meet the IP workflow requirements of Canal+ Factory in France, the addition of SNMP control allows Operators and Engineers to remotely control any MPA1 audio monitor from any control panel and recall MPA1 states as part of a system salvo, thereby minimising operational risk and complexity.

The MPA1 range includes MPA1-MIX-MADI, MPA1-MIX-DANTE, and MPA1-MIX-SDI confidence monitors, as well as the latest additions, the MPA1-SOLO-8 and MPA1-MIX-8, which provide all the workflow and ease-of-use benefits present in their stablemate products while extending the range of connectivity already available in the MPA1 range.

