Film Students at Prague’s FAMU Get a Lesson in Audio with Calrec’s Brio Console

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, DECEMBER 3, 2019 — The Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU) in Prague has purchased its first digital console — a Brio36 — from Calrec. It’s being used for various projects, including automated dialogue replacement/voiceovers in the school’s recording room.

Martin Kebrdle, Head of the Sound Department Studio at FAMU, explained that the school needed a powerful console that could be used with Avid Pro Tools on several applications. “The console is connected to Pro Tools with MADI cards. In the future, we plan to add Calrec’s Hydra2 networking. The console is perfect for our needs; it’s compact and it has been incredibly easy for the students to learn — which has been a blessing since this is the first time many of them are using a digital audio console. The Brio is a great introduction into the world of digital audio recording for our students.”

FAMU is the fifth oldest film school in the world and was founded in 1947. As part of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, FAMU is composed of eleven departments, where students can achieve a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in every discipline of filmmaking including: directing, documentary filmmaking, scriptwriting, dramaturgy, animated film, cinematography, sound design, editing, production, photography and the interdisciplinary Center of Audiovisual Studies. The Brio is installed in the school’s sound direction room. The sale and installation were handled by Calrec’s distributor, Mediatronik S.R.O.

“The fact that the Brio is being used by students to help them prepare for careers in audio clearly shows the Brio’s versatility,” says Mike Reddick, International Sales Manager, Calrec. “It’s not simply a console for broadcasters; it’s useful for many applications and awards relevant experience for those learning an audio discipline.”

