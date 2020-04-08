DPA Microphones Offers Online Training, Expert Interviews and Virtual Performances

ALLEROED, DENMARK, APRIL 8, 2020 — With the increased need of remote/at-home productions, DPA Microphones is providing a variety of creative online resources and virtual entertainment in the wake of the current COVID-19 situation. DPA is also supporting its customers and industry professionals by continuing to stock and service equipment.

“DPA is working diligently to maintain production and operations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of microphones; we remain committed to our employees, partners and customers around the world,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “Additionally, in the past few weeks, we have been inspired by many creative ideas and initiatives that we have seen implemented – both within the DPA organization and the industry at large. Through our digital program, DPA will continue to educate and inspire our online community during these difficult times.”

As part of its efforts, DPA is hosting a variety of digital content including:

Online training webinars focused on products, segments, techniques and more.

Interviews with industry professionals, such as Whit Norris, Brad Maddox and Eddie Caipo on multiple streaming platforms.

Live streamed performances by industry-leading musicians, including symphony and orchestra engineer Mary Mazurek.

Additional Mic University articles, including our most recent ones, focused on tips for stay-at-home content providers and a cleaning guide that provides ways to ensure proper mic hygiene.

DPA is also taking the appropriate steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including having sales and support staff work from home using telephone/video conferencing. Additionally, DPA has instituted longer operating hours for production, logistics and service so that fewer employees are in the facility at any one time. “This situation requires sacrifices, but I am confident that, by taking these precautions, we will come out the other side stronger and ready to serve the market,” adds Nielsen. “For any questions or comments regarding our initiatives, we encourage all partners and customers to reach out to their DPA representatives. Above all, stay safe, be well and take care of each other.”

