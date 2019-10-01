DPA Microphones’ 2028 Vocal Mic Makes U.S. Debut at AES

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 1, 2019 – DPA Microphones will debut its new 2028 Vocal Microphone, which aims to change the live performance landscape with its renowned natural sound, road-ready design and competitive price point, to the U.S. pro audio market at AES 2019 (Booth 633). The company will also highlight its new 4097 CORE Supercardioid Choir Mic, expertly tailored to capture dynamic choir sound, at the show.

“DPA continually strives to provide the most advanced technology and best sound possible to meet the growing needs of current and potential customers,” says Christopher Spahr, director of sales and marketing, DPA U.S. “Our new 2028 Vocal Mic and 4097 Choir Mic solutions are the latest representation of our mission. From churches to concerts, DPA is proud to offer ground-breaking solutions that continue to push the limits of modern technology.”

Perfect for everyone from indie artists to international touring singers, the 2028 Vocal Mic is ideally suited for live stage performances, broadcast and pro AV applications. On a live stage, the 2028 delivers the same sonic qualities as DPA’s other great microphone solutions and needs no (or very little) EQ to sound just like you are standing next to the singer. This allows the artist to hone-in on their vocals as if not using a microphone, which puts less strain on the voice.

Offered in three variants, a wired XLR handle and two wireless configurations, the 2028 features a brand-new fixed-position capsule, as well as a specially designed shock-mount and pop filter. With the expected wear-and-tear that comes with live performances, both the outer grille and the inner pop filter of the 2028 can be detached and rinsed. Additionally, the 2028 exhibits a supercardioid polar pattern, with the famous DPA uniform off-axis response. This gives the microphone a very high-gain-before-feedback and makes it easier to handle bleed from other instruments in close proximity, picking up sound in a natural way.

Ideal for house of worship and other choir applications, the 4097 Choir Mic is one of the most natural-sounding solutions available. Intended specifically for capturing dynamic choir sound, it has the same sonic qualities as the brand’s 4098 Supercardioid Microphones. The 4097 features DPA’s famous flat off-axis supercardioid pattern, with a very high gain-before-feedback that makes the entire choir sound natural from all angles. This sets the possibility for multiple mics to be used on the choir without having to fight the artifacts created from uneven mic pattern pick-up, simplifying the process for a sound engineer.

Configured with a MicroDot connector and a DPA adapter for wired or wireless applications, the 4097 Choir Mic allows the user to go wireless, increasing flexibility on stages where there are multiple uses of the same space. Featuring CORE by DPA amplifier technology, a clear sound is achieved as it lowers the distortion and expands the dynamic range. Further, the 4097 includes three shock mounts to secure the rumble caused by movement on stage and offers effective dampening at a level not seen before in similar types of mics.

