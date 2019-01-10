DPA Microphones Appoints A New Distributor in the Philippines

DPA Microphones is pleased to announce the appointment of Music & Audio Solutions & Services as its new distributor in the Philippines, with immediate effect and across all markets including live sound, House of Worship, broadcast, pro audio, film and theatre.



Founded in 2007, Music & Audio distributes products for a wide range of manufacturers involved in the sound reinforcement and musical instrument industries. Brands such as Korg, VOX, Smarvo and Lava Cable are included in the company’s roster. Music & Audio’s philosophy is to provide premium, cost-effective solutions for the most demanding music-making and sound enhancement needs. Thanks to a strategic partnership with Audiophile Components Inc. – the largest pro audio distributor in the Philippines with a total of 70 dealers/contractors nationwide – DPA products will now be available through 12 Audiophile branches in and around Manila.



Commenting on the appointment, Dominic Tsang, DPA’s APAC Area Sales Manager, says: “We are pleased to have found an experienced partner in the Philippines and I am confident that with its solid knowledge and local expertise, Music & Audio will be able to serve our current and future customers promptly, efficiently and in the best way possible. By having Music & Audio as a partner, we are ready to expand our sales network to different market segments and capture the full potential of the Philippines.”



Jun Fernandez, Managing Director of Music & Audio, adds: “DPA is a technology leader in the pro audio market and a company with a strong product development team. In recent years they have launched numerous cutting-edge products to different sectors including Broadcast, Film and Theatre.



“To offer the best audio solutions to our customers, we only sell products that we love and want to use ourselves and this is especially the case with DPA microphones. Their sound is so real and natural, which is the most important element for miking because microphones are the first part of the signal chain and the one place where you don’t want any coloration or distortion of the sound. We’re excited to be a distributor for DPA and believe that DPA's products will generate synergy with our existing brands.”



