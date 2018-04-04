Core Swx Premieres New Hydracore and Powerbase Edge Batteries at NAB 2018

Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces two innovative battery power solutions ahead of NAB 2018 (Booth C5633). Aimed at the traditional broadcast market, the Hydracore 100 is Core's first NiMH battery, offering owner/operators a travel-safe alternative. The Powerbase Edge is ideal for the Cine/DSLR sector and is 30 percent smaller than its highly successful predecessor, the Powerbase 70.

"Designed for two different spectrums of battery solution needs, the Hydracore 100 and Powerbase Edge are both testaments to Core's continuous innovation and drive to provide its range of customers with power solutions that meet any demand," says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. "We listened to our customers and their requests for even more options for travel-safe batteries. Hydracore is our first NiMH battery and we are proud of the product and features we've put forth."

The Hydracore 100 provides even more travel-friendly options to Core's product line, as NiMH batteries are currently permitted in carry-on baggage. Weighing a light 3.3lbs and measuring 3.8? x 5.87? x 2.95?, the pack is 2lbs lighter and 20 percent smaller than the most common batteries in the NiMH space. The Hydracore 100 is a Gold Mount battery supporting up to a 10A load and offering 100wh of power. Hydracore 100 was designed to be fully compatible with Anton/Bauer chargers to ensure the pack will seamlessly integrate into customers' diverse battery fleets.

The Powerbase Edge is a small-form cine and DSLR battery with the versatility of two mounting options - as a V-Mount pack on cine cameras, such as the RED or Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini, or to the bottom of a DSLR camera. The 14.8v Lithium-ion battery pack includes one 8v port, two USB outputs and two power tap outputs, one of which being a SmartTap. The pack also features a built-in runtime LCD and a quick release plate for fast detachment from under the camera or rigs.

"Weighing only 1.3lbs, the Powerbase Edge doesn't compromise on power," adds Kanarek. "It can withstand the draw of a full size cinematic camera, providing customers with an extended runtime to meet an array of the highest shooting demands."

Both the Hydracore 100 and Powerbase Edge will be on display at Core SWX's booth (C5633) during the 2018 NAB Show, alongside other recently introduced power solutions, including the Nano-VBR98.

