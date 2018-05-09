Calrec's Brio Audio Consoles Make the Grade at Full Sail University

WINTER PARK, FL, MAY 9, 2018 - A pair of Calrec Audio's Brio compact audio consoles recently joined the facilities at Full Sail University, providing valuable hands-on training and experience in audio mixing for students in the Film bachelor's degree program, as well as being utilized in the university's on-campus performance venue.

Full Sail University offers both campus and online degree programs in entertainment, media, arts and technology. In the Show Production Department, an existing Calrec Summa console was previously purchased to bring a broadcast-specific feature set to the Show Production bachelor's degree program. Its students use the console to mix a broad range of live video and broadcast events.

"We really like the Summa's layout and features, but one of the main features that really appealed to us is the Hydra2 modular rack," says Vince Lepore, Course Director, Show Production, Full Sail University. "We were able to load it with a mix of analog I/O and Dante(r) cards. Our entire production facility uses Dante to transport audio between the different rooms, so having the Summa on the Dante network as well was a bonus. The modular rack also gives us the ability to be flexible in the future with our I/O, and of course it allows us to teach the Hydra2 network to our students."

In the Film Department, a new Brio console has been added to the workflow, as an upgrade of the previous audio mixing boards. Duane Moore, Course Director of Broadcast Production at Full Sail University states, "The students are using the Calrec Brio to learn live production audio and to mix sound for their live shows in the broadcast studio. We chose the Brio because Calrec consoles are high-quality, they have the features needed to teach audio for live broadcast and are likely what students will use in the industry after graduating."

One of the new Brio consoles was installed as part of the broadcast production curriculum, while the other was installed for use within the university's state-of-the-art performance venue, Full Sail Live. Both bring full broadcast audio capabilities to the students and faculty of the university's Winter Park, FL campus.

"The Brio console is a big upgrade for our students from the analog board they were using before," says Jeff Planck, Program Director of Film at Full Sail University. "With the touch of a few buttons, they can now create and use preset 'shows' and 'memories' that customize the Brio for their specific show. The Brio also provides convenient network interoperability with the other studios on campus featuring Calrec consoles." A cornerstone of the university's curriculum is providing industry standard equipment to facilitate a hands-on approach to learning. At Full Sail, the university places a large emphasis on giving their students' real-world industry experience and creative problem-solving opportunities.

"The new Brio's deliver the core functionality that students need to learn in a broadcast audio console, but at a price point that made sense for us," says Scott Dansby, Director, Industry Relations at Full Sail University. "We chose to purchase all of our units based on Calrec's reputation of making high-quality, live-broadcast audio consoles. Since these systems are used throughout the industry, we knew we'd be giving our students experience on a board they'll likely be using in the future and throughout their careers."

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its history, including most recently: One of the 2018 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, one of the 2016 "Top 25 Music Schools" by The Hollywood Reporter, and one of the 2017 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine. The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2016 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 64,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR, Emmy, GRAMMY, ADDY, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors. For more information visit, FullSail.edu