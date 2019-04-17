Calrec’s Brio 12 Marks TVB’s 10th Calrec Console

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,APRIL 16, 2019 — TVB, the largest broadcaster in Hong Kong, is building on its legacy with Calrec Audio with the purchase of a Brio12, its 10th Calrec console purchase to date. The new Brio joins a fleet of Artemis consoles, including two Artemis Beams and one Artemis Light console that were purchased last year, as part of TVB’s on-going audio technology upgrade.

The Brio12 is being used as a portable console and was most recently used for live sports events, including the 2019 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup held in January and the SIXDAY Series PRURide cycling event that happened in Hong Kong last month.

TVB is also taking advantage of Calrec’s Hydra2 networking and its additional Dante and MADI I/O cards. “Connecting via fiber, it’s easy to change the I/O cards to accommodate different productions,” explains Mr. Law Yui Wah, Studio Production Department/Assistant Manager at TVB Hong Kong. “We’re using MADI cards for our intercom connection and Dante cards for signal interchanging between a PA console and the broadcast console. The Brio12 is small enough for us to use portably, yet offers enough connectivity and power, surpassing other consoles on the market in this price range. This is what makes Calrec stand out from the competition.”

The commissioning was handled by Calrec’s official Hong Kong distributor, Jolly Pro Audio.

“By being able to move the Brio around, TVB Hong Kong is taking advantage of the true benefits of the Brio’s versatility as a compact console that doesn’t compromise on quality,” says Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec. “TVB is proving that product performance and price point are at the top of its purchasing decisions when it comes to audio consoles.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio: https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio