Calrec Reveals the Radio Revolution

WEST YORKSHIRE, UK - Type R is a new modular, expandable, IP-based radio system from Calrec Audio (NAB Booth C7408), which utilizes standard networking technology and combines it with configurable soft panels that can be tailored to operator needs.

Type R's physical control system consists of three slimline panels: a fader panel, a large soft panel and a small soft panel. Each is compatible with COTS hardware and powered over Ethernet to keep cabling to a minimum.

Type R has a simple 2U core at its heart with integrated I/O resources to get customers up and running immediately. A single core can power up to three independent mixing environments, with no sharing of DSP resources. Whether used as independent studio consoles, microphone processors or utility mixing, the ability to use multiple mixing engines combined with the flexibility of an AES67 compatible network provides enough flexibility to keep pace with radio's changing requirements.

The touch-screen soft panels are designed around simple and colorful control elements and can easily be customized as multi-function panels. Soft panels can be utilized in either landscape or portrait formats and used to provide adaptable and specific functionality for talent, while ensuring overall control is maintained by the station technical team. This functionality can be quickly changed from show-to-show using simple memory loads and can be tailored to fit the needs of the talent.

Fader panels are small, sleek and simple, with six faders and immediate access to essential controls. Fader panels can be added or removed as simply as plugging or unplugging an Ethernet cable, creating a radio infrastructure that is easily expandable, and making upgrades a breeze.

"Type R is a thoroughly modern and customer focused radio broadcast system that adapts to a station's needs as its requirements evolve," says Henry Goodman, Director of Product Management, Calrec Audio. "It provides simple customization across established networks, open control protocols and surface personalization. With a native IP backbone, Type R provides an infrastructure for future expansion. It guarantees stations are not only able to keep pace with changing demands, they are also able to use its capabilities to ignite their audiences with new and innovative programming."

Broadcast-specific control is clear and concise across the system. Bussing, including the creation of mix-minus feeds, is quick to assign, while EQ and dynamics control is clear and fast. It is a pure radio platform designed for a fast-paced modern environment.

In keeping with Calrec's reputation, Type R is a resilient console system designed for reliable professional use, with all the requisite power, function and scalability to keep radio stations on-air for many years to come. Stop by Booth C7408 at NAB 2018 to be the first to see this new radio console.

