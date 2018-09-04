Calrec Opens the Gate to a World of IP

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 — Calrec Audio will reveal two new IP products at IBC 2018 (Stand 8.C61): the H2-IP Gateway and the AoIP Modular I/O controller card. Both products are SMPTE 2110/AES67-compatible and expand the range of AoIP solutions Calrec now offers.

These two new solutions build on Calrec’s new Impulse core, a native-IP core for use with Apollo and Artemis surfaces.

The H2-IP Gateway provides an interface between a Hydra2 network and an AoIP network. It also awards an extra control level that allows audio labels to be passed in both directions between the two networks along with control data. This gives Hydra2 users the ability to control gain of Calrec AoIP mic inputs, and AoIP users can control gain of Hydra2 mic inputs.

The 1U gateway can pass either 256 or 512 channels of audio in each direction and multiple gateways can be used to increase capacity or to connect with multiple networks. For full hardware redundancy, additional units can be deployed as backups.

Also being launched is a new Modular I/O Controller card that can operate in either Hydra2 or AoIP mode. The mode is selected via a simple switch on the card making it dual purpose, allowing for it to be used on either network. Not only will this make a tailorable AoIP I/O solution for the new Impulse core, it also fits into existing modular I/O frames so units can be upgraded in the field.

The card provides two redundant pairs of 1G SFPs to allow 512 audio channels to pass without over-using bandwidth in AoIP mode.

“As the industry is converging on IP workflows it has become increasingly apparent that an upgrade plan must be defined,” said Henry Goodman, Calrec’s Director of Product Development. “Moving to an IP infrastructure is not something that can be achieved overnight and not without significant financial outlay.

“It is Calrec’s aim to lessen the cost and make the transition a smoother experience. These new products allow Calrec’s customers to benefit from getting continued value from their existing Calrec consoles whilst taking steps into the emerging world of IP workflows.”

