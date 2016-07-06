Brian Olson Joins NewTek as Vice President of Product Management

SAN ANTONIO, July 6, 2016–– NewTek today announced that Brian Olson has joined the company as vice president of Product Management. As a key member of the management team, Olson will lead strategic development for new and existing product lines to guide and design the next generation of products transforming the video industry.

“As NewTek look to help redefine IP video and push the limits of current live production system technologies, we are truly excited to have Brian on board to help bridge sales, engineering and marketing,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, NewTek president and CTO. “With extensive industry knowledge, Brian will be a key member of our team.”

Prior to joining NewTek, Olson was the director of Marketing Product Management & Business Development at Ross Video for XPression, the groundbreaking graphics system that has achieved broad industry recognition and continues to be a dominant force in transforming motion graphics today. In this role he was responsible for global product strategy, product marketing, and business development for the XPression product line of real-time 3D motion graphics systems. Olson was also the driving force behind Ross’ entry into the virtual set & augmented reality space, culminating in the creation of the Ross Virtual Solutions group.

“I’ve always admired NewTek over the years for their innovative products, but the leadership position that NewTek has taken with respect to IP video is really impressive. With NDI, NewTek has a fully functional IP video ecosystem that’s available today,” said Olson. “I really feel like I’ve come full circle joining NewTek, as I worked with the company’s founders on the first Video Toaster demo reel way back when. I’m really thrilled to be working with such a pioneering team at such a transformational time in the industry.”

