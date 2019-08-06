Axon Highlights Powerful Solutions For IP Processing and Control at IBC 2019

12 months after its launch, Axon Digital Design’s Neuron Network Attached Processor is gaining significant traction amongst top broadcasters who are impressed by its ability to bridge the gap between legacy SDI and complex IP environments.

Hailed as a world first when it was launched at IBC 2018, Neuron is a next generation signal processing platform that packs a powerful punch by supporting 200 Gb/s and 64 channels or 16 UHD channels in a single rack unit. Whether deployed as extremely efficient ‘modular glue’ in a pure native IP infrastructure or to seamlessly bridge legacy SDI technology into an IP environment, Neuron’s impressive FGPA-based processing power provides guaranteed bandwidth performance to deliver complex Ultra HD and 8K productions. It also supports the latest industry standards by handling uncompressed SD, HD, 3G and UHD signals based on the ST2022-6 and ST2110 specifications.

In recent months Neuron’s capabilities have been demonstrated to numerous broadcasters as part of Axon’s IP Innovation Tour. This unique experience, delivered in conjunction with Sony and EVS, allowed engineers to experience the very latest hardware and software solutions in a fully kitted out OB truck that visited 16 cities in eight different European countries including The Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK.

Neuron has also been adopted by Outside Broadast specialits Cloudbass, which has used the technology to convert an existing 20 camera OB truck from HD-SDI to UHD IP. The transformation is enabling Cloudbass to offer broadcasters all the flexibility and speed of a fully IP workflow as well as cementing its position as one of the most technically advanced broadcast solutions providers operating in the UK.

At IBC 2019, Axon will also highlight the phenomenal success of its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, another groundbreaking technology that featured on the IP Innovation Tour. Fast becoming the de facto control system for news and OB production, Cerebrum has been adopted by broadcast and OB companies worldwide because it offers ease of use and comprehensive third party control.

Cerebrum’s versatility has seen it play a key role in an extraordinary range of major live and sporting events including this year’s Open Golf London Marathon, Champions League, Wimbledon and Dutch and UK Football Leagues. In many cases it was seamlessly integrated with the latest technologies from other manufacturers such as GVG, Arista, EVS, Phabrix and Calrec to provide unified SDI and/or IP workflows.

The Axon booth at IBC 2019 will also feature the company’s SynView Multiview solution, which is capable of handling both 4K and IP video formats.

