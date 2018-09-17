EMG Adopts Axon’s Neuron Network Attached Processors To Drive Forward IP Production

Broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design has announced today that Euro Media Group (EMG), a leading provider of broadcasting and audio-visual services, has adopted Neuron, Axon’s new Network Attached Processor, in its strategic move towards harmonized IP media production. The deal - signed during the public launch of Neuron at IBC 2018 - will see ten NAP systems deployed by EMG’s Dutch entity United to manage IP signal processing and provide SDI to IP gateways in new OB trucks set for rollout in 2019.

Neuron, the world’s first Network Attached Processor (NAP), is Axon’s next generation of signal processing designed to address the needs of complex IP and hybrid-IP environments. It fully supports the latest industry standards, handling uncompressed SD, HD, 3G and UHD signals based on the ST2022-6 and ST2110 specifications. Neuron is fully packed with features like edge synchronizers and converters for processing streams before they enter the core router, reducing complexity in signal routing. It offers an impressive 200 Gb/s and 64 1080p signals or 16 UHD channels with up to 80 SDI connectors all in a single 1RU. This makes Neuron one of the most powerful, space-efficient, cost-effective and energy-efficient processing and SDI-IP gateway devices available today.

EMG’s adoption of Neuron supports the company’s OBjective 2020 strategy: a program focused on the design and delivery of modular, scalable IP-based media production across its European group. Coupled with Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring platform that unites and simplifies complex IP workflows, Neuron will provide powerful FGPA-based processing power and legacy SDI gateways necessary to support the fully distributed media infrastructure EMG has in mind.

“Axon is at the forefront of IP solution development and we’re eager to deploy the new Neuron NAPs into our next generation facilities,” says René Delwel United’s Managing Director. “Neuron provides us with the full functionality and guaranteed bandwidth performance we need to drive forward our leading international broadcast services.”

“This deal is the next step in our close cooperation with EMG as its strategic technology partner and confirms our joint commitment to a disruptive IP roadmap,” states Karel van der Flier, CCO of Axon. “Neuron has already been enthusiastically welcomed by the OB production community, who’ve been impressed by its performance. We are excited to demonstrate the power of Neuron at IBC and work with EMG to accelerate the move to IP.”

About EMG

Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcasting and audio-visual services within the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. Visit: www.euromediagroup.com

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.