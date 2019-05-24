Axon Partners With Applied Electronics to Extend Canadian Reach

Axon Digital, leading Broadcast and IP infrastructure specialist, has announced a new channel partnership with Canadian-based Applied Electronics Limited, a trusted provider of integrated media solutions and professional audio visual, broadcast and media storage technology. The relationship will expand Axon’s reach throughout Canada, with a strong focus on building and supporting IP environments.

Applied Electronics, which supplies, integrates and supports the latest broadcast technology offerings for broadcast, production and post-production from its locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, will provide sales and on-the-ground technical support across the region, where Axon has a growing customer base.

A strong emphasis will be placed on Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring platform - the solution of choice for major sports and news operations worldwide - and the adoption of Axon’s Neuron, the world’s first Network Attached Processor (NAP) delivering IP signal processing with guaranteed bandwidth performance for new formats such as 4K.

“Axon’s pioneering solutions for IP signal processing and control seamlessly integrate into our technology portfolio and greatly strengthen our offering, providing flexibility and choice to our customers,” says Paul Stechly, President of Applied Electronics. “Axon’s worldwide reputation for user-friendly reliable broadcast infrastructure solutions is second to none and we are delighted to represent the Axon brand as their regional partner.”

“As the move to IP gains momentum so does the need to overcome the complexity of integrating new technologies,” says Karel van der Flier Axon’s CCO. “By partnering with local technology providers, such as Applied Electronics, Axon is able to offer solutions that empower and simplify complex IP workflows with vital 24/7 local support. Combining our solutions with Applied Electronics’ front-line knowledge and integration expertise of new IP-based technologies, we are well-placed to accelerate the move to IP and minimise the risk.”

For further information, please visit www.axon.tv or contact your local Applied Electronics sales representation.

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.