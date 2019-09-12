Axon Overhauls Its Partner Network By Announcing 10 New Appointments

Axon Digital has significantly enhanced its representation in Europe, Australia and New Zealand by announcing new partnerships with 10 leading providers of integrated media solutions.

The new partners will handle Axon’s full range broadcast and IP infrastructure products including Neuron, the world’s first Network Attached Processor (NAP), and Cerebrum, Axon’s industry standard control and monitoring platform, which is the solution of choice for major sports and news operations worldwide.

“The launch of Neuron in 2018 confirmed Axon’s position as a leader in IP solutions development and allowed the company to address new customers and new markets,” says Karel van der Flier, CCO of Axon. “As a result, we recognized the need to overhaul our distribution channels so that we could work with partners who had specific knowledge of the areas in which we are now operating. All of the companies we have appointed over the last few months fulfil this remit and are ideally placed to support Axon customers as they deploy our technology across their traditional and IP broadcast infrastructures.”

The companies appointed by Axon, and the territories they now cover, include:

Magna Systems - Australia & New Zealand

Diginet - Belgium

PTS - Greece

BVS - Ireland

Video Signal - Italy

D&MS - The Netherlands

BCP - Poland

Sinopsys Distribucion Integral - Spain

Nome Codigo Blue - Portugal

Danmon Group - Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Denmark.

For further information, please visit www.axon.tv

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.